Well-slot: One-in-four hit rate for Norway exploration

As of 26 September, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are two exploration wells active, one in the Northern North Sea and one in the Norwegian Sea.

Since the previous report, four exploration well programmes have completed, with one of the wells successful. Results at Barlindåsen have been announced as P&A dry.

North Sea

The OMV-operated 30/5-4 S Oswig well was spudded on 1 August with the Maersk Intrepid jack-up rig. The well is targeting an HPHT gas condensate prospect in the Middle Jurassic Tarbert Formation. Pre-drill resources were quoted as 21 – 93 – 194 mmboe.

On 23 September, JV partner Longboat announced that gas condensate had been encountered. The decision to drill a sidetrack well and perform a DST has been taken. Preliminary GIIP volumes in the Tarbert Formation are higher than pre-drill volumes.

The 35/6-3 S Ofelia well completed on 25 August, after being spudded by operator Neptune on 24 July with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. It was targeting Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation turbidites in a combination trap. The well has been P&A oil discovery with the NPD quoting a resource range of 15.7 – 39 mmboe.

The ConocoPhillips-operated 25/7-10 Lamba HPHT well completed on 6 September, after being spudded on 15 July with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well was targeting Upper Jurassic turbidite sands. The well encountered poor reservoir quality in the Draupner Formation with measurements indicating the presence of oil from an isolated sandstone layer with limited extent. The well also encountered poor quality reservoir in the Middle Jurassia Heather Formation. The well has been P&A oil shows.

Operations completed at the Equinor-operated 30/3-11 S Poseidon HPHT well on 9

September, after being spudded on 21 June with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The high impact well targeted the Middle Jurassic Brent Group. The well encountered poor quality reservoir in the Tarbert, Ness, Etive and Oseberg Formations. Trace hydrocarbons were found in the reservoirs and the well was P&A shows.

Norwegian Sea

The 6607/12-5 Uer well was spudded by Equinor on 21 September with the Deepsea

Stavanger semi-sub. The well is targeting gas, or possibly gas condensate, in the Lower

Cretaceous Lysing Formation. Pre-drill resources are quoted with a range of 10 – 95 mmboe.

PGNiG completed the 6608/1-1 S Copernicus well on 20 September, after spudding on 30 August with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The high impact well targeted the Pliocene – Pleistocene Naust Formation in a combination trap. The well recorded background gas readings but failed to encounter effective reservoir or reservoir at the predicted depth and has been P&A dry.

Barents Sea

There is no current activity in the Barents Sea.