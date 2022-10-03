Well-slot: One-in-four hit rate for Norway exploration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / E&P

Well-slot: One-in-four hit rate for Norway exploration

As of 26 September, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are two exploration wells active, one in the Northern North Sea and one in the Norwegian Sea.
By Stephen Coomber, senior analyst, Westwood Global Energy Group
03/10/2022, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Odfjell DrillingDeepsea Yantai
Since the previous report, four exploration well programmes have completed, with one of the wells successful. Results at Barlindåsen have been announced as P&A dry.

North Sea

The OMV-operated 30/5-4 S Oswig well was spudded on 1 August with the Maersk Intrepid jack-up rig. The well is targeting an HPHT gas condensate prospect in the Middle Jurassic Tarbert Formation. Pre-drill resources were quoted as 21 – 93 – 194 mmboe.

On 23 September, JV partner Longboat announced that gas condensate had been encountered. The decision to drill a sidetrack well and perform a DST has been taken. Preliminary GIIP volumes in the Tarbert Formation are higher than pre-drill volumes.

The 35/6-3 S Ofelia well completed on 25 August, after being spudded by operator Neptune on 24 July with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. It was targeting Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation turbidites in a combination trap. The well has been P&A oil discovery with the NPD quoting a resource range of 15.7 – 39 mmboe.

The ConocoPhillips-operated 25/7-10 Lamba HPHT well completed on 6 September, after being spudded on 15 July with the Transocean Norge semi-sub. The well was targeting Upper Jurassic turbidite sands. The well encountered poor reservoir quality in the Draupner Formation with measurements indicating the presence of oil from an isolated sandstone layer with limited extent. The well also encountered poor quality reservoir in the Middle Jurassia Heather Formation. The well has been P&A oil shows.

Operations completed at the Equinor-operated 30/3-11 S Poseidon HPHT well on 9
September, after being spudded on 21 June with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub. The high impact well targeted the Middle Jurassic Brent Group. The well encountered poor quality reservoir in the Tarbert, Ness, Etive and Oseberg Formations. Trace hydrocarbons were found in the reservoirs and the well was P&A shows.

Norwegian Sea

The 6607/12-5 Uer well was spudded by Equinor on 21 September with the Deepsea
Stavanger semi-sub. The well is targeting gas, or possibly gas condensate, in the Lower
Cretaceous Lysing Formation. Pre-drill resources are quoted with a range of 10 – 95 mmboe.

PGNiG completed the 6608/1-1 S Copernicus well on 20 September, after spudding on 30 August with the Deepsea Yantai semi-sub. The high impact well targeted the Pliocene – Pleistocene Naust Formation in a combination trap. The well recorded background gas readings but failed to encounter effective reservoir or reservoir at the predicted depth and has been P&A dry.

Barents Sea

There is no current activity in the Barents Sea.

