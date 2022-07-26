Technip Energies signs up to work on Total’s Le Havre FSRU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Technip Energies signs up to work on Total’s Le Havre FSRU

Technip Energies will supply a marine loading arm to TotalEnergies at the planned FSRU project in France.
By Ed Reed
26/07/2022, 2:05 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Excelerate EnergyFSRU cruises along a water way in the sunshine
Picture shows; FSRU Exemplar. Unknown. Supplied by Excelerate Energy Date; 12/03/2021

Technip Energies will supply a marine loading arm to TotalEnergies at the planned FSRU project in France.

The service company said it would install the offloading unit at Bougainville dock, in Le Havre. The marine loading arm will transfer the regasified LNG from the FSRU to the shore.

“We are very proud to have been selected by TotalEnergies for this strategic project in Le Havre,” said Technip Energies loading systems vice president Bertrand Chupin.

“Through this fast-track project, we are contributing to the acceleration of French energy independence while providing a French supply chain. In the current geopolitical context, LNG is definitely a solution to address both energy independence and decarbonization agendas.”

Total and the French Ministry for Ecological Transition have backed the Le Havre FSRU. The project is line with France’s drive to increase its energy independence through facilitating LNG imports and reducing pipeline needs.

The Le Havre FSRU will provide around 5 billion cubic metres per year of regas capacity.

Technip Energies will design, manufacture and test the marine loading arm at its plant in Le Sens.

Le Havre was the site of France’s first LNG import terminal. It ran from 1965 until 1989.

Sobriety

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has called for France to fill its gas stores by autumn, in addition to the new LNG terminal. The politician said the FSRU would be commissioned in September 2023, while she paid a visit to a gas facility in June.

Borne has today directed ministries to reduce energy consumption with the aim of cutting demand by 10% in two years.

Les Amis de la Terre has criticised the Le Havre plan. The NGO has said France could reduce energy consumption and would not need imports.

Anna Lena Rebaud, a campaigner at the NGO, said the French government was using the war in Ukraine to “give gifts to the fossil industry, which is already profiting greatly from the crisis! We should be building the conditions for our independence by investing in a sober and sustainable energy system.”

Amis de la Terre reported that the FSRU was contracted for five years but that long-term import contracts might see it remain in country for longer. Environmental groups are particularly concerned about importing US shale gas, which they see as high emitting.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts