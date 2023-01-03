Turkey-Bulgaria LNG deal opens quiet corner of EU gas market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Turkey-Bulgaria LNG deal opens quiet corner of EU gas market

Turkey gave Bulgaria access to its liquefied natural gas terminals, opening up a tightly controlled corner of the European gas market that could help diversify the region’s supply mix.
By Bloomberg
03/01/2023, 2:23 pm
© Supplied by BOTASMarmara Ereglisi LNG Terminal. Tekirdag Province, Turkey.
Marmara Ereglisi LNG Terminal. Tekirdag Province, Turkey.

Turkey gave Bulgaria access to its liquefied natural gas terminals, opening up a tightly controlled corner of the European gas market that could help diversify the region’s supply mix.

Bulgaria’s state-owned Bulgargaz EAD will be able to import LNG via Turkey’s terminals and grid for 13 years, under a deal signed in Sofia on Tuesday. Bulgaria will be able to use a total capacity of around 1.5 billion cubic meters annually, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez told reporters. If fulfilled, the capacity meets about half of Bulgaria’s domestic demand.

The agreement opens up a welcome new supply route in southeastern Europe after Russia curbed shipments to the continent following its invasion of Ukraine. Previously, Bulgaria’s shortest way to access to LNG was via Greece, where buyers have to compete for berthing slots under European Union rules.

Turkey, outside the EU but connected to it by pipeline, isn’t bound by those rules and has capacity to spare.

“Thanks to this agreement, we are now able to purchase gas from producers all over the world,” Bulgarian Energy Minister Rosen Hristov told reporters. “This is a solution not just of national and regional importance, but also of importance for Europe.”

While western Europe is rushing to build new infrastructure to replace Russian gas, Turkey used less than half of its four LNG terminals’ 21.9 million tons of capacity last year, according to Bloomberg data. A fifth facility is due to start later this month.

Hub ambitions

Turkey’s Thrace region, on the border with Bulgaria, is where it plans to create a “global hub” for gas.

In addition to LNG, Ankara is investing in new storage capacity and negotiating with Russia and Turkmenistan for new supply that could flow via Turkey to Europe. Potential hurdles include pipeline costs that could run into billions of dollars and geopolitical friction between the EU and Russia.

Turkey took another step toward its aim in December when Romania agreed to import Azerbaijani gas via Turkey. Bulgaria currently gets a third of its annual supplies from Azerbaijan via a long-term contract.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts