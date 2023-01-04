Germany welcomes first LNG cargo, as FSRUs kick in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Germany welcomes first LNG cargo, as FSRUs kick in

Germany has reduced its imports of Russian energy to zero and imported its first full cargo of LNG to Uniper’s new terminal at Wilhelmshaven.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/01/2023, 9:36 am
Aerial view of industrial equipment
Uniper has reported the arrival of the Maria Energy LNG carrier. The ship loaded at Calcasieu Pass, in the US, on December 19 and arrived on January 3.

The Maria Energy was carrying 170,000 cubic metres of LNG – equivalent to 97 million cubic metres of natural gas.

The Wilhelmshaven terminal, with the Hoegh Esperanza FSRU, is expected to begin commercial operations in mid-January. It opened on December 17.

Uniper CCO Niek den Hollander said the delivery was “a testament to the strong partnership between Uniper, Venture Global and Tsakos Energy Navigation”.

Den Hollander said LNG was a crucial and reliable energy source for Germany and Europe. “We are committed to contribute our part by bringing more LNG to the European market and especially Germany via the Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel Regas Terminals,” he said.

Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said his company was “very proud” to have delivered this first cargo to Germany. “We congratulate Uniper and the German government for their swift action to build the infrastructure needed to make this historic day possible.”

Sabel went on to note the energy security of “clean and reliable US LNG” deliveries. The Calcasieu Pass LNG project began producing in January 2022. The facility has 20-year supply agreements with Shell, BP, Edison, Galp, Repsol and PGNiG.

New moves

Uniper’s commissioning cargo came shortly after Germany’s embassy in the UK had celebrated the ending of Russian gas, coal and oil supplies.

Uniper is not alone in driving progress in LNG imports. Deutsche ReGas reported its first LNG imports had arrived on December 30, at its Lubmin FSRU site.

The company downplayed the importance of the delivery, noting it was part of the testing procedure. Deutsche ReGas has deployed the Neptune FSRU at Lubmin, a port in the bay of Greifswald. The FSRU arrived at the site the day before the Hoegh Esperanza.

