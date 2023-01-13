Chancellor Scholz to inaugurate Lubmin FSRU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Chancellor Scholz to inaugurate Lubmin FSRU

“A gas deficit situation this winter is becoming increasingly unlikely,” it said. “However, a worsening of the situation can still not be ruled out. The need to save gas is still important.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/01/2023, 10:10 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© BloombergNord Stream gas pipes
Pipework at the gas receiving station of the halted Nord Stream 2 project, on the site of a former nuclear power plant, in Lubmin, Germany, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Germany is preparing to take a leap into the unknown as Europe starts to get serious about weaning itself off Russian fossil fuels. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Another FSRU has started up in Germany, at the port of Lubmin, using an FSRU from TotalEnergies.

The French company has reported the start up of the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal. Deutsche ReGas operates the facility, on the Baltic Sea coast.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due to open the site officially on January 14.

Deutsche ReGas held an open season in October 2022. Under this, Total contracted 2.6 billion cubic metres per year of capacity at the vessel. It has said it will deliver LNG from its global portfolio to the Lubmin terminal.

Deutsche ReGas said MET Group had also won regasification rights for 1 bcm at the facility. The operator plans to award spare capacity on a short term basis.

Total delivered the Neptune FSRU in December. The vessel can regasify 5 billion cubic metres per year of gas, around 5% of Germany’s demand.

The German operator described this as phase one, suggesting there might be scope for future expansion.

“Europe is facing a historic gas supply crisis caused by the sharp drop in flows from Russia. Since the beginning of this crisis, TotalEnergies has mobilised its LNG portfolio, which is broad and flexible, to send available LNG to Europe and to use its 18 million tonne per year regasification capacity,” said Stéphane Michel, president gas, renewables & power at TotalEnergies.

As a result of the Lubmin terminal starting up, Total will increase its supplies to Europe to more than 20mn tpy. “We are pleased to support this project, which will allow Germany and Europe to further secure gas supply,” said Michel.

The company has a global portfolio of around 40mn tpy.

The Coral Furcata delivered a first test cargo to the Lubmin FSRU on December 30. The Lubmin port provides some challenges in access. This required the operator to reduce the Neptune FSRU’s draft in order to be able to move into position.

Germany’s regulator has noted that Russian gas supplies have fallen to zero by September. While the country reduced consumption by 14% year on year, it also took more supplies from the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway and other countries.

The Bundesnetzagentur reported that the gas supply situation was “less tense” than at the beginning of the winter. “A gas deficit situation this winter is becoming increasingly unlikely,” it said. “However, a worsening of the situation can still not be ruled out. The need to save gas is still important.”

