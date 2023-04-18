Tecnicas Reunidas wins LNG work in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Tecnicas Reunidas wins LNG work in Germany

Shareholders in HEH include the Buss Group, Fluxys and Dow. The latter owns the land on which the group will build the regas terminal. The terminal will take industrial waste heat from Dow’s projects, allowing it to regasify LNG with minimal emissions.
18/04/2023, 11:14 am
Tecnicas Reunidas has won work to build a new regasification terminal in Germany, for the Hanseatic Energy Hub (HEH).

The Spanish company is working on the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract via a consortium, also including FCC Group and Entrade.

HEH has said the terminal construction should cost around 1 billion euros ($1.1bn). Tecnicas Reunidas’ share will be around half of this sum.

HEH intends to reach a final investment decision (FID) in the summer for the site on the Stade river. The terminal should then be ready for commissioning in 2027.

“Our choice of EPC partners is based on many years of experience in the construction of complex infrastructure projects and comprehensive technical expertise in LNG, green gases and hydrogen,” HEH managing director Johann Killinger said.

The terminal will be able to regasify 13.3 billion cubic metres per year. The site will hold two storage tanks, each with 240,000 cubic metres of capacity.

HEH has said the plan allows a future move to shift to allow ammonia imports.

HEH described the plan as a “future-flexible modular system”. Initially, the focus will be on importing LNG and its variants, including bio-LNG and synthetic natural gas.

It will be able to convert to ammonia in a modular way, with space reserved for separate ammonia tanks. Ammonia is a hydrogen carrier.

FCC Group is also from Spain, while Entrade is a subsidiary of Turkey’s ENKA Group. FCC will build the storage tanks, while Entrade will handle the electromechanical assembly.

Low emissions

HEH aims to begin importing LNG in the winter of 2023, via an FSRU. The FSRU will also use waste heat from Dow for regasification.

The Transgas Force FSRU will have capacity of 7.5 bcm per year. Once the onshore terminal is complete, it will replace the FSRU.

