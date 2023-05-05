Eni delivers Egyptian LNG to new regas plant at Piombino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / LNG

Eni delivers Egyptian LNG to new regas plant at Piombino

Eni will completely replace Russian gas supplies by 2024-25, it has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/05/2023, 4:36 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SnamSnam's LNG ship on the water, ahead of Eni's first deliveries
Picture shows; The Golar Tundra FSRU. Unknown. Supplied by Snam Date; Unknown

Eni has delivered a cargo of Egyptian LNG to Snam’s regasification terminal in Italy.

Eni said the cargo came from the Damietta liquefaction plant, where Eni has invested with “the strategic goal of growing its integrated liquefied gas portfolio”. The company has been bulking up supply contracts with Algeria and Libya, while increasing its LNG supplies from Egypt, Congo, Qatar, Angola, Nigeria, Indonesia and Mozambique.

The company delivered the LNG to the Piombino terminal, where Eni has regas capacity. The Maran Gas Kalymnos, carrying the inaugural cargo, moored at the Golar Tundra FSRU on the night of May 4.

The cargo left Damietta on April 27 with 170,000 cubic metres of LNG.

Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin was present at the start of offloading. Piombino can process 5 billion cubic metres of gas, around 7% of Italian gas demand.

Eni has contracted 18 million tonnes per year of LNG by 2026. This is double that of 2022. The company said LNG had a role to play as a “reliable energy source in support of security of supply and the energy transition”.

Eni will completely replace Russian gas supplies by 2024-25, it has said.

In March, Snam said it had allocated 86% of the capacity at the Piombino FSRU over the next 20 years.

Also attending was the special commissioner for the Piombino regasification plant and President of Tuscany Eugenio Giani and the president of the Piombino Port Authority, Luciano Guerrieri. Snam CEO Stefano Venier accompanied the officials on a tour of the plant.

Venier said the arrival of the ship was “another important step in equipping the country with an infrastructure that is fundamental to the security and diversification of supplies”.

Adding FSRUs

Snam acquired the Golar Tundra 11 months ago, the Snam CEO said. Work over the last six months has involved 450 people onshore. “It is a complex, innovative project but one that is not unusual for a company like Snam, which has guaranteed the country’s energy infrastructure for 80 years,” Venier said.

The Piombino facility is Italy’s fourth regas plant. Snam plans to add another FSRU, the BW Singapore – sister vessel to the Golar Tundra – at Ravenna. This will have 5 bcm of capacity with Snam commissioning the facility at the end of 2024.

