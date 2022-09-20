Chevron tees up Aphrodite plan, as ministers talk maritime borders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / Offshore

Chevron tees up Aphrodite plan, as ministers talk maritime borders

Chevron and partners have signed up to develop the Aphrodite field, offshore Cyprus, with drilling due to start in the first half of 2023, while political talks are continuing.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/09/2022, 12:21 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Post Thumbnail

Chevron and partners have signed up to develop the Aphrodite field, offshore Cyprus, with drilling due to start in the first half of 2023, while political talks are continuing.

NewMed Energy, which has a 30% stake in the block, said the partners had approved a budget of $130 million to drill the A-3 well. They will also provide another $62mn for a pre front-end engineering and design (pre-FEED) study.

Chevron and Shell each have a 35% stake in Block 12, home of Aphrodite.

They have signed up the Stena Forth to drill the A-3 well, which will start in the first half of next year.

The well will provide more information on the reservoir, which the partners currently think holds 124 billion cubic metres of gas. Drilling will focus on the Oligo-Miocene sand layers. The well will also act as a producer when the reservoir is developed.

Border talks

Israeli Minister of Energy Karine Elharrar visited Cyprus on September 19, to hold talks with her opposite number Natasa Pileidou. The two discussed the Aphrodite and Ishai fields.

Israel has claimed that Aphrodite’s reservoirs run over the maritime border, into Ishai.

Two women sit at a table © Supplied by Cyprus Ministry of E
Picture shows; Israeli Minister of Energy Karine Elharrar visited Cyprus on September 19, to hold talks with her opposite number Natasa Pileidou. Cyprus. Supplied by Cyprus Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry Date; 19/09/2022

A statement from Cyprus said the two were working to achieve a “fair and speedy resolution” of the dispute. They have established working groups and set out a road map for negotiations.

Elharrar said it was “our best interests” for both sides to work towards a swift settlement, citing the European energy crisis. “The trust between us and the continuation of our fruitful co-operation in the various fields is very important for both parties.”

Pileidou said the two states had a “common vision of fully exploiting” the East Mediterranean’s gas reserves. They had made “significant progress” in a “mutually beneficial settlement” of the issues.

Additional supplies

NewMed CEO Yossi Abu also noted the importance of local and international markets.

“Alongside the intense activity to expand the production from the Leviathan reservoir, which provides for the needs of the domestic and regional markets, we are promoting the development of the Aphrodite reservoir, another large reservoir, to assist in supplying the increasing global demand for natural gas,” he said.

The partners are considering how to produce from the Aphrodite field. Options include integration with already existing facilities and cross-border ties into Egypt.

The Cyprus Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, in a joint statement with Chevron in July, said it would provide a development concept by the end of the year.

Cyprus has previously talked about an undersea pipeline from Aphrodite to Egypt’s Idku LNG plant. In addition to exports as LNG, some of the Aphrodite gas would also go to Egypt’s domestic needs.

Noble Energy drilled the original A-1 discovery well on Aphrodite in 2011, giving an estimated 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 bcm) of gas. It drilled the follow up A-2 well in 2013.

The Stena Forth recently drilled the Cronos discovery offshore Cyprus for Eni and TotalEnergies. The rig also drilled the Glaucus-2 appraisal for ExxonMobil off Cyprus.

The rig is currently working offshore Egypt. Esgian has reported it is under contract to Chevron. It was due to come available from May 2023.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts