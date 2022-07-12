Gazprom’s shunned Nord Stream 2 wins spat over EU pipeline rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Gazprom’s shunned Nord Stream 2 wins spat over EU pipeline rules

Russia’s shunned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline won a legal boost in its pre-war challenge against European Union rules that subjected all new and existing pipelines involving foreign suppliers to the EU’s energy market-opening requirements, after the bloc’s top court said its appeal can be heard.
By Bloomberg
12/07/2022, 11:48 am
A closed information point near the Nord Stream 2 gas receiving station in Lubmin, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

While the ruling is a win for Nord Stream 2, its impact may have been overtaken by events in Ukraine, which led Germany to withdraw its backing for the project.

The Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project has been challenging EU legislation from 2019 that extended rules on natural-gas import infrastructure to cover all pipelines to and from the EU, including Nord Stream 2. The EU’s General Court in 2020 had rejected the claims as inadmissible.

The EU’s lower tribunal “was wrong to hold that Nord Stream 2 AG was not directly concerned by” the contested legislation, the bloc’s Court of Justice ruled Tuesday. It sent the case back to the General Court for a ruling on the substance of the case.

Nord Stream 2 was slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea route from Russian gas fields to Europe, but has been a major source of friction in trans-Atlantic relations for several years.

It was set to carry as much as 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas per year to Germany across the Baltic Sea, and was ready to start full-scale deliveries in December despite U.S. sanctions. Approval from the German energy regulator and EU officials were the last hurdles for the project, but Germany reversed its support in February.

Gazprom said in May it would use part of the Nord Stream 2 infrastructure to serve clients at home.

The gas producer said it plans to put the project’s onshore facilities in Russia to work in expanding supplies to customers in the northwest of the country.

