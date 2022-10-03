Nord Stream leaks end, as Russia and US butt heads at UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Pipelines

Nord Stream leaks end, as Russia and US butt heads at UN

The Nord Stream pipelines appear to have stopped leaking, according to the Danish Energy Agency, while accusations are thrown over responsibility.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/10/2022, 11:10 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ? Nord Stream 2 / AWorkers welds yellow pipeline section
Picture shows; On September 10, 2021, the sections of the second Nord Stream 2 pipeline laid from the German shore and Danish waters was connected in a so-called above water tie-in. The opposing pipe strings were lifted from the seabed by the lay barge Fortuna and the pipe ends were cut and fitted together.. Fortuna barge. Supplied by ? Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt Date; 10/09/2021

The Nord Stream company reported the two Nord Stream 1 pipelines appeared to have reached stable pressure, the Danish authority said. This suggests the gas blowout from the lines has ended.

Nord Stream has said each of the two pipelines had 300 million cubic metres of gas. Nord Stream 2 has 178 mcm of gas.

The agency, also known as Energistyrelsen, has reported that emissions from the four pipelines that make up Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 may be equivalent to 32% of Denmark’s annual CO2 emissions.

In a worse case scenario, where Nord Stream emitted all the gas, this would be equivalent to 14.6 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent. Denmark emitted 45mn tonnes of CO2e in 2020.

There are two leaks in Denmark’s waters and two in Sweden’s.

The United Nations Security Council met – and clashed – on the Nord Stream leaks last week. A statement from the UN said the explosions were equivalent to 500 kg of TNT.

Tough talks

The US and Russia have accused each other of being behind the attacks. Russia requested the Security Council meet to discuss the events of last week.

US LNG exporters would be celebrating the destruction of the pipelines, Russia’s Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council, while President Joe Biden had threatened Nord Stream in February.

US representative Richard Mills said Russia had had a “bad day”. There have been a number of instances where Russia has attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, Mills said, and engaged in disinformation. The US categorically denied involvement in the Nord Stream sabotage.

Gazprom representative Sergey Kupriyanov said it was taking steps to return the Nord Stream to service. The attacks, Kupriyanov said, had “indefinitely deprived [Europe] of a key route for the delivery of a crucial energy resource”.

Director of the Center for Energy and Climate Marc-Antoine Eyl-Mazzega ruled out an accident. He described the pipelines as a “sunk cost investment”. Nord Stream 2 would have never been put into operation, Eyl-Mazzega said, given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kupriyanov took issue with Eyl-Mazzega’s perspectives on the gas market and was hauled up by Council President Nicolas de Rivière.

