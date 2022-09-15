Offshore rig day rates could surge to $500,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

Offshore rig day rates could surge to $500,000

It could soon cost half a million dollars a day to hire an offshore rig, according to executives in the industry, in a stunning turnaround for day rates since Covid.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
15/09/2022, 7:00 am
It could soon cost half a million dollars a day to hire an offshore rig, according to executives in the industry, in a stunning turnaround for day rates since Covid.

Rig rates have surged from a point of “only just covering operating costs” two years ago. At that time, the UK North Sea had a range from $140,000 – $160,000.

Reuters reports that executives from Transocean and Seadrill expect rates to hit the $500,000 mark soon.

The executives did not specify the type of rigs, though analysis firms like Esgian have recently pointed to modern floating vessels passing the £350,000 mark.

It will also depend on the geography the rigs work in.

However the tightening of the market, which has seen older vessels scrapped amid Covid, and the surge in demand for oil and gas in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused a huge increase.

Top end rates are already near $400,000 Reuters said, citing the Olso-based brokerage Pareto Securities.

“It could even happen by the end of this year. I’ve never seen dayrates rising so fast,” Seadrill CEO Simon Johnson told the news agency.

Reuters also cited Transocean chief financial officer Mark Mey as saying the increase is “inevitable” if the macro environment stays intact.

Transocean recently announced contract wins for its drillships in the US Gulf of Mexico, one for a day rate of $440,000.

The news is a far-cry from the Covid downturn when several offshore drilling firms, including Seadrill, were forced to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy in order to restructure rising debt levels.

Bassoe Offshore – now Esgian – said in 2020 that, despite the poor fortunes of drilling firms, the scrapping of older rigs during Covid would boost day rates and UK firms would “struggle” to find rigs to drill prospects in 2021 due to competition.

Demand to replace Russian gas now appears to have drastically accelerated that even further for the drilling companies.

Earlier this year, Westwood Global said the market is now  “much tighter” than previously thought, according to new analysis, with some segments “nearly sold-out”.

