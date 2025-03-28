Solong North Sea disaster ship pulls into Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Solong North Sea disaster ship pulls into Aberdeen

Business at Port of Aberdeen will continue 'as normal' as the fire-ravaged container ship arrives at South Harbour for next stage of salvage.
By Liza Hamilton
28/03/2025, 5:05 pm
© DC ThomsonThe burnt out Solong container ship being tugged into Aberdeen's south harbour.
The burnt out Solong container ship being tugged into Aberdeen's south harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Solong, a burned-out container ship badly damaged in a collision with a US oil tanker, has finally reached Aberdeen Friday morning.

It arrived at South Harbour for “safe berthing” following days of intense salvage operations.

The Portuguese-flagged vessel was towed to the Port of Aberdeen after crashing into the anchored Stena Immaculate off the East Yorkshire coast on March 10, triggering an explosion and fires.

It has been the focus of ongoing salvage efforts after enduring extensive damage and a week-long fire.

The Solong was accompanied by another vessel equipped with counter-pollution measures to prevent further environmental damage on its pas

The Solong was accompanied by another vessel equipped with counter-pollution measures to prevent further environmental damage on its passage to Aberdeen.

Solong sailor presumed dead

The crash resulted in a tragic loss: one sailor from the Solong, 38-year-old Filipino national Mark Angelo Pernia, remains missing and is presumed dead.

In total, rescuers saved 36 crew members from both ships.

Meanwhile, the Solong’s captain, 59-year-old Vladimir Motin from St. Petersburg, Russia, has been arrested and charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Mr Motin appeared at the Old Bailey last week via video-link from prison. He was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on April 14. A provisional date set for his trial in January 2026.

As the Solong arrives in Aberdeen, marine assessors and insurers will begin a full evaluation of the ship’s damage, which includes the loss of cargo and environmental concerns.

The fire that ravaged the ship also released plastic pellets, known as nurdles, into the sea.

Some of the pellets have washed up along the coastline.

Port of Aberdeen operations ‘unaffected’

The owners of the Solong, Ernst Russ AG, expressed their thanks for the swift and effective response from the rescue teams.

A spokesperson stated: “We want to thank everyone who has responded urgently and gallantly to this incident.”

Meanwhile, port operations  are unaffected and will “continue as normal”, according to a Port of Aberdeen spokesperson.

“Solong is arriving at South Harbour this week, having been designated as a port of safe refuge,” he said.

“The vessel will be prepared for the next stage of salvage operations.”