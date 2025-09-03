Aberdeen’s Elementz to ‘fast track’ subsea AI at Offshore Europe

Aberdeen tech firm Elementz has unveiled a new AI accelerator programme at the SPE Offshore Europe 2025 conference.

The firm’s latest advisory board, Compass, has launched the ‘Tide Breaker’ initiative, which aims to connect Scottish startups with established industry data, infrastructure and expertise in the North East.

Compass kicked off earlier this year and is comprised of members from Shell, Aker BP, Woodside and other industry heavy hitters.

“Tide Breaker is a practical step toward making AI in subsea operations a reality. Startups often struggle to access real operational data or integrate with legacy systems,” said Elementz chief executive Jason Brown.

“This programme gives them the tools and environment to build solutions that are tested, trusted and deployable.”

The initiative aims to “transform how artificial intelligence is developed, validated and adopted across the subsea energy sector,” Elementz claimed.

ONE Digital Tech will also provide support, aiming to drive “impact at scale”, while The Data Lab will use its tech experience to support the programme.

Camilla Leon, vice president of subsea at Aker BP and Elementz board member, said: “Tide Breaker represents everything Compass was built for, allowing operators to actively co-develop solutions with startups in a structured environment. It’s the kind of practical innovation the sector needs.”

The Data Lab head of innovation Adam Turner meanwhile described the programme as a “fantastic opportunity” for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“It provides them access to novel data libraries and vital connections to industry players that would otherwise be hard to form,” said Turner.

The firm announced the new offering on the second day of the Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen.

Event coordinators hope for more than 40,000 people to attend the show over its four days, however “over 30,000 would be a real success,” event chair Dave Whitehouse told Energy Voice ahead of the show.