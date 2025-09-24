North Sea tax revenues plunge further

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / E&P

North Sea tax revenues plunge further

More bad news for the Chancellor as declining production, investment and employment in the North Sea drags on revenues.

September 24th 2025, 7:02 pm
3 min read
Stacks of cash surrounding a North Sea oil platform© Supplied by DCT Media.
Carbon Tracker predicts diminishing returns for private equity in North Sea oil and gas
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

News Editor

Revenues from UK oil and gas production and the receipts from the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) have fallen sharply again, delivering a further squeeze on the UK’s spending powers.

The withdrawal of investment from the basin alongside declining production and falling oil and gas prices have caused government revenues for September 2025 published by HMRC to show a decline of £1.6 billion in the financial year 2024 to 2025 to £4.5bn, compared with £6.1bn in 2023/24.

Meanwhile receipts from the so-called windfall tax have decreased by 20% to £700 million for the same period, with offshore corporation tax receipts also seeing a 34% decline of £1bn.

Sheena McGuinness, co-head of energy and natural resources at RSM UK, monitors the figures closely.

She said the “sharp downtick” was due to a number of factors including investors leaving the North sea or selling off assets which was bad news for Chancellor.

McGuinness said: “The latest data on UK oil and gas revenues shows a sharp downtick, in line with falling oil and gas prices and declining production. We’ve recently seen a number of major oil producers exiting the North Sea or announcing significant divestments, with many citing the energy profits levy as a key driver in making the region less attractive for investment due to the high tax burden.

“We also saw energy businesses announce further jobs cuts earlier this year due to the government’s position on the windfall tax, compounded by a challenging regulatory environment, leading to lower staffing levels which aligned with lower investment levels.

“It is therefore no surprise that EPL revenues also continue a downward trend, further squeezing the government’s spending powers.”

The downturn represents more difficulties for the Chancellor. EPL has been justified as a method of reducing energy prices for consumers as well as funding the development of cleaner energy.

“While the headline rate of tax on upstream oil and gas activities was increased to 78% in November 2024, this has not offset the impact of declining production and investment,” said McGuinness.

“In addition, new analysis suggests the government’s aim to transition away from North Sea oil and gas production to clean energy generation will result in £10bn in lost tax revenue by 2030.

“Aside from the fiscal impact of falling tax revenues, the transition to net zero remains slow and uncertain, particularly the rollout of GB Energy, which, given recent job cuts in the energy sector, may narrow the pool of skilled workers available to deliver clean energy.

“Similarly, the cancellation of Hornsea 4 and other renewables projects highlights the financial challenges facing the sector, with clean energy investments often generating fanfare, but falling short of meaningful progress.”

She added: “To secure the UK’s position as a ‘clean energy superpower’, the government should replace the current EPL tax framework with a new regime which is conducive to growth and investment, similar to that put forward by Offshore Energies UK to tax extraordinary profits, rather than taxing everything.

“To support this, businesses are still waiting for the clean energy workforce strategy, which will provide clarity on how the government will help reskill and redeploy workers from traditional energy sectors, address skills shortages, and ensure a talent pipeline to deliver clean energy.”

 

 

Tags