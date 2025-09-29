Can proposed changes to licencing save the North Sea?

Speculation that the UK Government could unveil changes to its North Sea permitting regime in order to boost production and save jobs could be confirmed very soon.

The proposal to allow tie backs from unproduced discoveries to currently producing fields is the brainchild of John Underhill, Aberdeen University’s professor in geoscience and director for energy transition.

Professor Underhill has been meeting with officials at the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) in recent weeks following the publication of his report in August.

© Supplied by Aberdeen Uni

It is thought the proposals would allow drilling to take place on existing discoveries while still meeting the letter of the law on the UK government’s ban on new licencing.

Plans for bespoke permitting come as the energy secretary Ed Miliband faces pressure to ease back on high taxes and restrictions which are being blamed for the industry shedding a thousand jobs a week. Energy policy has also been blamed for falling UK revenues according to HMRC’s latest figures, as some estimate the increase and extension of the energy profits levy (EPL) is set to blow a £10 billion hole in the UK’s balance sheet.

A spokesperson for DESNZ said rumours that government were adopting the changes were “pure speculation” but said its response to consultations on the future of the North Sea and “will set out how the government intends to meet its manifesto commitments of ensuring no new licenses to explore new fields and maintaining existing fields for their lifetime”.

Underhill said his plans would feature climate compatibility testing which would ensure any production would compare with imports.

“All of this is in scope in permitting tied to strategic infrastructure based on energy security and a climate compatibility test (comparison with equivalent imports that would otherwise make up the shortfall) on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Why bespoke permitting?

Underhill explained that introducing permits for fields nearby existing production facilities would “extend the life of critical infrastructure, enable growth and protect jobs”.

It would also offer the UK increased energy security, particularly gas, which is still used to heat 85% of UK homes. Gas produced in the North Sea is lower in emissions than imported LNG, which increasingly expected to “fill the gap” as the UK transitions to net zero by 2050.

He said: “Energy independence is of national importance in an uncertain world and the oil and gas production would enhance energy security, be well regulated, have a lower carbon intensity than LNG imports that would otherwise be needed to fill the gap between energy supply and demand and importantly, buy us time to deliver a managed and orderly energy transition in which renewables will play a fuller part.”

However, what the new regime would not do is create a North Sea oil and gas boom. Instead the permits, delivered on a case-by-case basis, would “unlock modest but high impact discoveries rather than be a throwback to the scale of exploration of yesteryear”.

“Bespoke permitting tied to critical infrastructure would speed up the process of evaluation and development of existing discoveries and undrilled prospects. It currently takes years to go from announcing a licensing round, bidding, evaluation, award and work program commitments being fulfilled.

“A new permitting regime would extend the life of critical infrastructure, enable growth and protect jobs by enabling discoveries to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and speed up the time from award to production.

“It is important to emphasise that the solution I proposed has the potential to unlock modest but high impact discoveries rather than be a throwback to the scale of exploration of yesteryear since it is recognised that the basin is mature and it’s about managing its decline and avoiding a cliff edge before we have a robust new low-carbon energy sources in place.”

The proposal would also encourage near field exploration (NFE), infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) as well as the tie backs of fields in which production was stopped or new discoveries near pipelines.

It would also accelerate the process of evaluation and delivery as the new regime sould no longer stipulate a licensing round every two years or so with tens of applications to evaluate, but instead the case-by-case permits could be submitted to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) as and when ready without the “political theatre” of the old licensing regime.

Gas fields

Underhill highlighted a number of gas fields that could be revived if the UK government adopt the plans.

These include DNO’s Ketch field, which is around 90 miles offshore, which saw its platform removed in 2022.

He also identified Shell’s Pensacola, which was confirmed as the largest discovery in the southern North Sea in a decade, holding around 72.6m barrels of oil equivalent while this is nearby to another discovery, Crosgan, which could have another 300 billion cubic feet of gas.

Another Shell-operated prospect – which is set to become part of Shell and Equinor joint venture Adura, is Selene which contains an estimated 318 billion cubic feet of gas.

© Image: Deltic Energy

Underhill said: “Tie backs of discoveries made, but not yet connected to existing pipelines and fields that are either earmarked for production or those left behind, or stranded, when pipelines closed – for example Katy and Ketch fields ceased production prematurely when the Caster-Murdoch-Schooner pipeline to Theddlethorpe was closed – were and are very much part of the original proposal I made.

“The intervention I made also covers undrilled prospects and discoveries like the gas found at Pensacola, Selene, Ossian and Crosgan in the Southern North Sea, which must translate from a current exploration license to a production one.”