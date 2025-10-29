The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Oil & Gas / E&P

How to reverse course on energy policy: A lesson from New Zealand

What if there was another way?

October 29th 2025, 6:00 am
4 min read
E&P offshore New Zealand, with the sun setting on a platform© Supplied by OMV / New Zealand Pe
New Zealand offers a stark warning. Supplied by OMV

Ed Reed

Editor

As the UK debates its clean power targets and rising energy costs, New Zealand offers a stark warning. In 2018, the then government banned exploration offshore New Zealand. Now, it has dramatically reversed course, following soaring power prices and increased coal use.

The parallels with the UK’s energy debate are striking. Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is blocking new licences and squeezing the North Sea through tax increases, with the aim of accelerating the energy transition.

Ban to bust

The New Zealand example is a lesson in “what happens when policy moves faster than reality”, Energy Resources Aotearoa CEO John Carnegie explains to Energy Voice. “Eventually, that reality reasserts itself – and it’s a cruel master.”

Carnegie noted the ban had been intended to tackle emissions. However, it did not work out as intended.

“It scared off investment and it drove up energy costs. That left the country more exposed and less resilient. As our gas supply declined, we didn’t use less energy, we just ended up burning more coal and paying more for our electricity and gas,” he says.

“We hope that countries like the United Kingdom can actually learn from our experience, so they don’t repeat it.”

Changing course

After the 2023 election, New Zealand’s new government moved quickly to reverse course. The Crown Minerals Act was amended to promote rather than just manage resources offshore New Zealand, with the state taking equity stakes in new developments.

It also saw the government raise the prospect of direct investments in the sector while reducing decommissioning requirements.

Rig being towed away by two tugs, offshore New Zealand © Supplied by OMV / New Zealand Pe
<em>Supplied by New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals</em>

The changes also commit New Zealand to taking on some of the risk, via a sovereign risk mechanism. This would deter efforts to go back on these oil and gas commitments, should the government change, and Labour return to power.

New Zealand has, Carnegie notes, “developed quite a tidy policy package, that we hope will attract the attention of investors and have them come down and take a look at our prospectivity and our regulatory risk”.

He adds it is yet early days, with service companies and banks still slow to return. However, he contends, an application for a permit from a small Australian company will help “breathe life back into the sector”.

Gas balance

Carnegie is explicitly keen to support gas production in New Zealand for local consumption.

In 2024, gas production declined by 20.9% from the previous year. This had a direct impact on energy users and forced the country to look elsewhere.

“In 2024, we used 225% more coal in our electricity system than we had the prior year,” Carnegie says. This move to use more coal was the “reverse of what everyone else is doing … gas will take the pressure out of the market and give space to investors and renewables to flourish.”

The subject of coal consumption for New Zealand is politically charged. “It has played a vital role in securing our energy security,” Carnegie says. “But, effectively no one wants to be using coal in the electricity system. It’s our expectation that once the gas market is revitalised, that coal will return to the margins.”

Some take a different view. New Zealand First has actively campaigned for increased domestic coal production.

The country is gas short and is considering importing LNG. This will provide the gas the country needs, but it reduces the ability of the government to tackle power prices.

“It’s likely that we will end up importing gas within a couple of years as a backstop, should we not get sufficient new gas to market,” Carnegie says.

Meanwhile, Greenpeace describes the government’s plans as “Trumpian”. The NGO says the outcome would be “higher electricity bills, less energy security, higher taxes and more climate pollution”.

Lessons for the UK

New Zealand is facing up to the challenges of its energy system by reversing course. Carnegie calls for energy transition plans to be “grounded in economic and commercial reality”.

An abrupt governmental change, such as banning exploration licences or hiking windfall taxes, can, he warns, “make for great headlines, but can do real harm to competitiveness, affordability and credibility”.

There is, Carnegie states, a need for transition plans to be rooted in the “reality of where we are now, as much as where we wish we were tomorrow. Pushing faster than your economic capacity, faster than the market and infrastructure can support, that’s not leadership, it’s economic self harm.”

As of the start of this year, New Zealand’s gas reserves were down 27% from 2024, largely based on companies’ revising estimates. There have been multiple downgrades in the country’s expected production over the last five years.

It is clear the government needs exploration efforts to pay off.

Careful ahead

Carnegie’s framework for energy transition success is built on what he calls the “Four S’s”: speed matched to economic capacity, sequencing that maintains affordable energy, social licence through balanced policy and sustained long-term planning.

New Zealand has shown the risk of moving too quickly. This means more coal, more emissions, higher prices and for the government a loss at the ballot box.

The Energy Resources CEO is still keen to play a part in delivering net zero by 2050. But the path to reach that goal has to be grounded in economic reality.

The UK faces similar pressures between climate ambition and economic reality. The lesson is clear: successful transition requires more than headlines and hopes. It needs to deliver affordable power in the near term or risk broader failure.

