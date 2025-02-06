HSE report finds offshore industry “stepped up” to safety leadership challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Health, Safety & Environment

HSE report finds offshore industry “stepped up” to safety leadership challenge

Samantha Peace, director of Energy Division at the Health and Safety Executive, reflects on the regulator’s Process Safety Leadership Principles inspection programme.
By Samantha Peace, director of Energy Division at the Health and Safety Executive
06/02/2025, 10:30 am
© Supplied by HSEHealth and Safety Executive (HSE) director of energy division Samantha Peace.
The offshore industry has stepped up.

Companies are now talking to one another on a level that we have never seen before.

When we conducted our first inspection as part of our Process Safety Leadership Principles (PSLP) programme in January 2022, we wanted to challenge industry.

We wanted to see how PSLP was being embedded.

We had noted a stagnating safety performance and called on industry to do more to improve this record.

While we do have enforcement powers, for HSE, this programme was more about influencing for change. We want to be an enabling regulator that drives industry safety standards forward.

And by the time we completed our 13th and final inspection in May 2024, we had reached a point where we did not need to continue the programme.

But we were not just inspecting. We were engaging with senior leaders, having meetings with high level stakeholders based in the UK and overseas, and we were engaging with industry groups.

And as we look back on the findings of the programme, one of the big successes is that companies are engaging with one another and applying lessons that they are learning from other firms.

We found that firms were looking at themselves, identifying areas of improvement, engaging with other companies and above all – finding solutions.

This has led to key developments in process safety leadership, Major Accident Hazard (MAH) management and performance, workforce engagement and utilisation of the Elected Safety Representatives.

This is a massive win.

We cannot stop here however.

The programme may have finished but that is not an excuse for complacency.

We will continue to challenge industry, asking companies how they are implementing PSLP and whether they are still collaborating with other firms on the same level we witnessed during this programme.

While we will endeavour to challenge industry on these issues, we will now bring extra focus on risk management and risk tolerance.

The PSLP programme underlined to us that industry is prepared to tolerate a greater degradation of MAH barriers, rather than fixing them.

While knowledge and appreciation of the overall risk profile is improving, further work is required by companies in order to fully understand where they may be exposed.

There needs to be improvements in tackling cumulative risk, audit and assurance, and we note too that a decrease in headcount has led to a reduction in skills, knowledge and competency.

It is not just down to HSE to develop standards in these areas however, companies will need to drive their own self-improvement.

The PSLP programme shows that this can be done through collaboration, engagement and application – industry now needs to continue along this path.

