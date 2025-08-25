3T Survivex building in Aberdeen sold in £13.5m deal

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Health, Safety & Environment

3T Survivex building in Aberdeen sold in £13.5m deal

The Survivex building at Kirkhill Commercial Park in Dyce has been acquired by French firm Remake Live.

August 25th 2025, 8:01 am Updated: August 25th 2025, 8:01 am
2 min read
CR0021647 Survivex safety story for Energy Voice. Outside of main reception shows marking for delegates to keep 2M apart. Picture by Scott Baxter 04/06/2020© PRESS AND JOURNAL
CR0021647 Survivex safety story for Energy Voice. Outside of main reception shows marking for delegates to keep 2M apart. Picture by Scott Baxter 04/06/2020

Kelly Wilson

An Aberdeen training centre building has been sold in a deal worth £13.5 million.

The Survivex building at Kirkhill Commercial Park in Dyce has been acquired by French firm Remake Live.

The 5,113sq m property was previously owned by Knight Property Group.

The commercial deal was the largest to take place throughout Scotland during the last quarter of 2025 with Knight calling it a “strong price” in current market conditions.

‘Well-positioned asset’

Remake Live said the purchasing of the “state-of-the art training centre” was part of a “disciplined investment strategy”.

The building is currently fully leased to 3T Energy Group, which operates Survivex.

It offers more than 200 courses to 75,000 people annually.

© Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Energy Voice reporter Ryan Duff on a sea survival course”, at the facility in 2022. Image: Chris Sumner DCT.

The firm has committed to a 16-year-lease of the building and has made a multi-million-pound investment in a marine simulator and bespoke electrical training stations for offshore electricians and engineers.

Julien Lamy, Remake Asset Management chief investment officer, said: “This acquisition is a perfect example of our investment strategy targeting well-positioned assets that generate certain long-term income.

“In addition, the contractual commitment of the 3T Energy Group for more than 16 years in this building, reinforced by recent investments and a strategic location for their activity near an airport and as close as possible to the main offshore sites in Europe, testifies to the solidity of this asset and its long-term valuation potential.”

Howard Crawshaw, Knight Property Group managing director, said: “This transaction represented a strategic sale for Knight Property Group, marking the disposal of our final asset at Kirkhill Commercial Park in Dyce, where we previously developed six buildings.

“We originally acquired the land in 2006 and delivered a mix of speculative development and pre-let projects.

“The sale achieved a strong price in the context of current market conditions.”

3T took on the facility lease in 2018 when it acquired the Suvivex business.

Aberdeen performing well

The Kirkhill Commercial Park acquisition wasn’t the only major Granite City commercial property sale of 2025 so far.

A warehouse in ABZ Business Park, owned by ABZ Developments, was bought for £5.4m by La Francaise RE Managers.

In the office market, Maersk Training Centre was bought by Avendis for £7m.

Douglas McPhail, head of Colliers Scotland, said: “Scotland isn’t immune to the geopolitical and economic uncertainty affecting the whole of the UK commercial property market.

“While there were some stand-out deals this quarter, the sense of momentum hasn’t yet returned to the market as a whole.

“Encouragingly when looking across the first two quarters, volumes are still ahead of 2024 levels, hopefully pointing to a stronger full-year total.”

Tags