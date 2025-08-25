At 10pm on July 6, 1988, the first explosion ripped through the platform of Piper Alpha.

As more blasts engulfed the oil rig 120 miles off the coast of Aberdeen, 167 men lost their lives, with only 61 surviving.

It remains the world’s worst offshore disaster.

A new three-part BBC documentary series tells the story of how the tragedy unfolded in minute-by-minute detail, and the subsequent search for the truth.

Survivors, families, experts and those on the scene share their experiences, while testimony from the public inquiry is recreated by actors, interspersed with archive footage and dramatic recreations.

One of the people who features in the series is Shane Gorman. Here, he tells his story.

As he flew over an oil rig for the first time, looking down at the foreboding structure of metal and machinery, Shane Gorman knew this was where he needed to be.

He had felt a pull towards the rigs for years. It was an itch, he says, that he could no longer stop himself from scratching, so he traded in a good career in finance to become a labourer in the North Sea.

He was 42 – one year older than his dad was when he died in the Piper Alpha disaster.

“It took me so long to recover from Piper Alpha. You get used to it rather than get over it,” explained Shane, who was 18 when he lost his dad, David. “In later life, I felt I had to turn it into a positive, but how could I do that?

“I was 40 and I decided I was going to work offshore. I needed to understand what this thing was, this monster, that took my dad away.

“It took me two years to get out there because no one would take me on. I was working in an office in the financial sector, and I went from there to being a roustabout on an oil rig at 42 years old. People were saying to me, ‘What are you doing?’

“I waited until my dad’s mum, Ida, passed away. I couldn’t do it while she was alive because later in life she literally thought I was my dad.

“She called me David all the time. Afterwards, I thought, ‘If I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it’. And I needed to do it.”

When Shane stepped off the helicopter, he walked into a hive of activity and a wall of noise.

“I was so green. I had no idea what I’d let myself in for, but I just knew this was what I needed to be doing. And it turned out it wasn’t a monster; it was just working people trying to make a living in a potentially dangerous, hazardous place.”

Almost a quarter of a century earlier, Shane was taking his first steps in adult life and had decided to join the Army. On Friday, July 1, his dad took him to their local pub in Port Seton, East Lothian, where they were joined by family and friends for a celebratory send-off.

“Two days later, on the Sunday, he took me to Waverley Station, shook my hand, and said, ‘Go to it’, and off I went to the Army, to Catterick Garrison to start basic training.”

Shane had only been in Yorkshire for 72 hours when an officer pulled him aside and told him his dad had been involved in an incident offshore, but the teenager wasn’t concerned at first.

“Dad was a safety officer and every time he came home, he talked about incidents that had happened offshore, so I didn’t think it was a problem. The next day, I was taken to the officer-in-command’s office and told I had to go home. I didn’t want to go home; I had just started.”

Shane was taken by Land Rover to Darlington train station. It was only when he went into the newsagent and saw the front pages of the newspapers that he realised the magnitude of the situation.

“The pictures showed the twisted bits of metal of an oil rig, and I knew then and there he was dead.

“It was a weird feeling I can’t describe. I was in tatters on the train, crying my eyes out. There were two older ladies across from me and they comforted me all the way back. I don’t know if I even told them why I was upset.”

David’s body was never recovered from the wreckage and Shane’s memories of the aftermath are hazy.

He soon returned to the barracks to continue his training and occupy his mind.

There was a memorial service at Port Seton Kirk that brought all of the community together to pay their respects, and later a memorial bench was placed at the town’s harbour, next to the garage David used to own.

“He did up Morris Minors and MG-types, and we would go on mad journeys down south to drag a rusted piece of metal out of a barn and he’d fix it up,” Shane smiled. “There would often be gearboxes on the kitchen table.

“He was an incredible person, a very magnetic, larger-than-life guy who people gravitated towards.

“My parents divorced when I was four or five – my sister went with my mum and I went with my dad, so I was with him all the time. I’d go everywhere with him. He was from Kent, but he lived in Scotland, so he had this weird accent where he would say, I ken this, I ken that’, and you could see people thinking, what was that?

“When the garage failed, he went back offshore and trained as a safety officer. He was very much a people-orientated person and he was keen for people to talk to him about any concerns.”

Once Shane had spent time on the rigs and saw how the workers looked out for each other, he wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps and train in a safety officer role.

“I felt I had to use the part of Piper Alpha that’s meaningful to the workforce,” he explained. “I’ve only been in the industry 13 years. I spent 18 months as a roustabout, which taught me about crews and dynamics of oil rigs and how it all fits together, and then I became a radio operator, which is what I did in the Army, and that meant I was in close contact with senior management every day. I later became a safety officer, like my dad, for a number of years.

“Today, I’m a safety improvement consultant, helping companies improve the way they do things. I feel you can have more impact on people if you have that experience behind you, because you can’t tell them what to do if they don’t think you know what you’re talking about.”

Shane, who has two sons aged 19 and 17, feels he is carrying on his dad’s legacy by attempting to improve working practices on the rigs.

“It can be a strange thing,” he continued. “If nothing happens, that’s good, because that’s what we’re striving for. But how do you know if you’re doing your job right? It’s the nature of the beast.

“It’s important to keep Piper Alpha in people’s memories. The younger generation coming through who are working in the industry today, it’s like the Second World War for them as it was so long ago. I think we need to keep a focus on the potentially huge consequences of getting it wrong.

“Someone left a comment on my LinkedIn recently, saying they’d seen a presentation I did a few years ago and they now think about things differently.

“That’s what keeps me going – if I can get through to one person and they’re thinking of safety from a people point of view, rather than it being another hoop to jump through, then that’s good enough for me.

“I just want to make small differences where I can.”

