HSE issues notice to Perenco over North Sea gas leak

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has issued two improvement notices to Perenco over a gas leak at its Lancelot installation in the North Sea.

The incident involved an “unintentional release of hydrocarbon gas” on the Lancelot 48/17A platform in the Southern North Sea (SNS) on 5th June this year.

The HSE said Perenco failed to have proper arrangements for its “permit-to-work” system, a key safety procedure in the offshore sector.

The investigation found that work planning for the Lancelot platform was inadequate.

The HSE said Perenco failed to organise adequate work planning, with daily planning meetings meant to identify hazards not properly held or controlled leading to omissions.

The safety regulator also said that the organisational roles and responsibilities for normally unattended installations (NUIs) such as Lancelot, which do not have a nearby manned platform, were “unclear and inconsistent”.

In addition, said workloads and conflicting priorities impacted staff with safety responsibilities, hindering their ability to perform their duties correctly.

As a result, Perenco’s monitoring checks “failed to identify deviations from safe working practices” on Lancelot, the HSE said.

The HSE has given Perenco until 29th October to rectify the issues identified in each improvement notice.

Lancelot emergency shutdown activated

A spokesperson for Perenco told Energy Voice that the total volume of methane leaked was estimated to be around 24.4kg, or approximately 1,202 cubic feet of gas.

“During the removal of redundant process pipework, gas was observed to be leaking, and the platform emergency shutdown system was manually activated,” the spokesperson said.

“The asset performed an automatic blowdown. The event was contained without harm to personnel and did not escalate.”

The Perenco spokesperson said the company “routinely performs in-depth internal investigation into all such incidents to determine the root causes and drive continuous improvement in process and practice”.

“Perenco is cooperating with regulators in accordance with relevant legislation and will implement changes as required,” the spokesperson said.

Last year, Perenco was fined a record £225,000 by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator over excess gas venting at its Dimlington terminal.

The London-based private operator has also received prior HSE warnings over the state of its Leman 27E, Inde 49/18A, and Amethyst A2D platforms in the SNS.

In 2022, HSE inspectors found 424 overdue repairs orders, including 237 safety and safety-critical items, across its North Sea assets.

Perenco also attracted criticism over a “potentially catastrophic” leak from an onshore oil well in Dorset in 2023.

The company has also seen considerable scrutiny from French media over its operations in Africa after a 2024 fire which killed six workers on Perenco-operated oil rig in Gabon.

Perenco North Sea operations

The Anglo-French firm operates one of the UK’s largest gas portfolios in the SNS, producing around 15% of the country’s gas supply.

The company’s UKCS assets include the Leman, Indefatigable, Trent, Cleeton, Ravenspurn and West Sole gas fields.

Overall, Perenco operates 45 offshore platforms, 14 subsea wells and a network of more than 2,400km of pipelines connected to onshore terminals at Bacton and Dimlington.

Alongside its ongoing oil and gas exploration and decommissioning work, Perenco is also investing in two carbon capture and storage projects in the UK known as Poseidon and Orion.