Oil & Gas / Health, Safety & Environment

UK oil beats emissions reduction targets 

OEUK reports a drop in UK North Sea oil and gas emissions, exceeding mandates set in the North Sea Transition Deal.

September 15th 2025, 7:36 am Updated: September 15th 2025, 7:36 am
2 min read
north sea emissions© Shutterstock
A flare boom on an offshore oil rig in the North Sea.
Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Oil and gas produced in the UK North Sea has surpassed the North Sea Transition Deal’s (NSTD) 25% emissions reduction target for 2027.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) reports that there has been a 34% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions between 2018 and 2024.

This comes less than a month after Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said that she would remove climate mandates on oil and gas activities in the North Sea.

Badenoch said that if she were to form the next UK government, she would also rename the offshore regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), to the ‘North Sea Authority’.

However, UK extraction still has some way to go to beat 2030 reduction targets of 50%, compared to a 2018 baseline.

That being said, there has already been a 57% drop in methane emissions between 2018 and 2024, which already exceeds 2030’s target for that particular pollutant.

“These gains are not accidental,” said Caroline Brown, environment manager at OEUK.

“They reflect a culture of continuous improvement, growing collaboration across the sector, and a clear recognition that good environmental performance is essential to our social licence to operate.”

© Supplied by DC Thomson/ Kenny El
OEUK HSE and Ops director Mark Wilson.

NSTD targets require a 10% total emissions reduction by 2025, 25% by 2027, and 50% by 2030, relative to the 2018 baseline.

In addition to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, the UK sector has also proved better at containing hydrocarbons.

OEUK reported a 78% reduction in volumes of reported unintentional oil and chemical releases between 2018 and last year.

There was also a 17% reduction in the amount of naturally occurring radioactive material (NORM) brought to the surface during oil and gas extraction, between 2023 and 2024.

Mark Wilson, HSE and operations director at OEUK, added: “There is some way to go on our path to net zero, however, these figures highlight that the industry is in action and the high standards that are set for North Sea oil and gas production.

“Other data reported by the North Sea Transition Authority show we produce 0.7% of the world’s oil and gas but 0.5% of the world’s oil and gas production emissions.

“This should be seen in the context of oil and gas production creating only 3.3% of total UK greenhouse gas emissions.”

