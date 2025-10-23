Equinor releases accident stats in wake of fatal refinery incident

Norwegian state oil company Equinor has seen serious injuries decline this quarter despite a fatal accident at a refinery in Norway.

In its safety results for the third quarter, Equinor said that the serious incident frequency per million hours worked was 0.23, down from 0.27 in the second quarter.

In addition, the total recordable injury frequency per million hours worked fell to 2.1 for the last 12 months, down from 2.2 at the end of the second quarter.

However, the results were marred by a fatal accident that took place in September at Equinor’s refinery in Mongstad, Norway.

At the time, Equinor said that the incident was connected to a lifting operation, with the deceased working for the refinery’s supplier of crane and lifting services Crane Norway.

Although treated by health personnel at the scene, his life could not be saved.

The Mongstad refinery has suffered two incidents in the past years, including a fire in 2022 and a contractor falling during scaffolding installation in 2023.

“The accident and the tragic outcome have had a deep impact on us,” said Equinor executive vice president for safety, security and sustainability Jannicke Nilsson.

“A colleague lost his life working for Equinor, and this is a reminder of the importance of the safety work we do alongside our suppliers.”

“We are investigating the accident along with the supplier to ensure that lessons are learned. We aim to continue and strengthen our long-term and systematic cooperation with the suppliers and other operating companies to improve safety.”

Other incidents that took place in the third quarter include one in the UK, where a load on a crane had an uncontrolled descent. While nobody was injured, Equinor said there was the potential for personal injury.

In addition, four oil and gas leaks were recorded over the last 12 months, marking the company’s lowest ever rate.

In March 2025, Equinor experienced a well control incident on a rig associated with the Bacalhau field off the coast of Brazil. The incident has subsequently been re-classified as serious.

There were also no incidents with major accident potential in the third quarter, the company said.