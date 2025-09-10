Shell’s LNG Canada ‘transformative’ as Sawan eyes AI boom

Shell chief executive Wael Sawan has described the company’s LNG Canada project as “transformative”, pitching it as a clean, flexible supply source for Asia while underlining the mounting energy demands of artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the Gastech conference in Milan on Tuesday, Sawan added that stable government policy was critical if countries – particularly in Europe – want to attract the capital needed to secure their energy future.

The $30bn LNG Canada project, led by Shell, shipped its first cargo to Asia on 30 June. Sawan said it would employ 50,000 people over its lifetime and deliver 5.5m tonnes of LNG annually.

“It offers a diversified source of supply… and it is one of the cleanest LNGs from a carbon-intensive perspective you can find,” he said, citing the development’s hydro-powered infrastructure.

“It’s transformative for the portfolio, it’s transformative for Canada and I think it’s brilliant for the rest of the world.”

Sawan argued the project could also boost confidence in further Canadian LNG investment. “Now that the first big project has been de-risked, hopefully it creates the confidence… to create more opportunities,” he told delegates.

He also linked the LNG expansion to the surging power needs of data centres and tech giants.

“I hadn’t appreciated how much time I would be spending with the hyperscalers. I thought it would be much more colleagues in the oil and gas industry, but that is a sign of the times,” he said.

“Our customers are demanding volumes of power we couldn’t have even imagined two, three years ago.”

Shell is looking to combine renewables, natural gas and battery storage to provide “24/7 power” to meet this demand. On investment conditions, Sawan stressed the importance of stable, long-term rules.

“These are multi-billion-dollar investments that pay out typically over a decade… You need the institutions to be strong enough to give you confidence,” he said.

He praised regulatory clarity in the US, Canada and the Middle East, but said Europe remained “much more of a bureaucratic environment,” despite the Draghi report offering a roadmap.

Sawan also highlighted Shell’s work in advanced biofuels, including its push to make Formula 1 fully renewable by 2025.

“What starts in F1 technology often ends up in consumer products,” he said, pointing to Shell’s 75-year partnership with Ferrari.

A ‘bridge’ without end

Sawan’s remarks sharpen Shell’s positioning on two fronts: LNG as the company’s growth engine and guarantor of shareholder value, and AI as a new force reshaping energy demand.

His language – describing gas not as a “bridge” but as “a critical part of the energy mix for decades to come” – pushes back against narratives that LNG is a short-term fix in the energy transition.

At the same time, his criticism of Europe’s regulatory regime is a clear warning to policymakers in London, Brussels and Berlin.

With Shell already funnelling capital to North America and the Middle East, Sawan’s comments signal that without policy stability, Europe risks being left behind in the global race for energy investment.