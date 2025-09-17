Shell’s LNG drive: Bridging the energy transition promise

Speaking at the Gastech conference in Milan earlier this month, chief executive Wael Sawan described Shell’s $30 billion LNG Canada project, which shipped its first cargo to Asia in late June, as “transformative”.

He pitched the milestone project as a clean, flexible supply source for Asia while underlining the mounting energy demands of artificial intelligence – supporting his vision for Shell to become “the world’s leading integrated gas and LNG business”.

Sawan plans to grow sales in Shell’s LNG business by up to 5% by the end of the decade – four times the growth targeted in upstream and integrated gas as a whole – while expanding topline production across its combined upstream and integrated gas business by 1% a year.

The supermajor will focus on ‘the customer’ as it markets and trades gas internationally according to Sawan, while sustaining a “material level of liquids production”.

Shell already lays claim to being the largest listed supplier of LNG, with one of the biggest global fleets of LNG tankers and capacities worldwide at approximately 50 million tons per annum (mtpa).

It has about 12 mtpa of new capacity coming onstream by 2030 in Qatar, Nigeria, Canada and the UAE. That includes 4.8 mtpa from LNG Canada, in which Shell has a 40% share.

LNG is also a ‘green’ option for the producer, which has faced both criticism and applause for its pivot away from renewables.

“LNG supply also meets the green emissions taxonomy, notably in the EU, which classifies gas as a sustainable source of energy, if not a renewable one, under certain circumstances thanks to its relatively low carbon dioxide emissions relative to traditional European alternatives such as coal,” says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Asia’s drive to switch to gas from coal should be another long-term driver for LNG demand, as issues such as pollution reduction and energy security again come to the fore.”

Shedding UK risk

The strategic focus on LNG has intensified as UK energy policy diverges. London-listed Shell’s production of oil and gas is now more focused in Asia and Africa, but it has made determined moves to distance itself from the North Sea where it has been an operator for over 50 years.

North Sea oil and gas reserves have been falling each year, declining by 0.2bn barrels of oil equivalent in 2023 alone according to the North Sea Transition Authority, with the Labour government pledging to phase out new oil and gas licences. UK Oil and Gas Reserves and Resources Report

Shell is set to merge its portfolio of North Sea oil and gas licences into a joint entity with Equinor called Adura, in a move that is expected to reduce risk.

Its largest unproduced gas field, Jackdaw, which hit delays after its approval was deemed unlawful by a High Court, will also fall under Adura when it opens its doors later this year, which is still set to be the UK’s largest producer when it is formalised later this year.

Now, its UK focus also includes LNG, which it is poised to trade at two strategic locations after the oil company sealed the purchase of Singapore-based LNG business Pavilion Energy in June 2024.

“Shell’s strong presence in Asia in this market is why it expects to grow its LNG business by up to almost a third between 2022 and 2030, and Pavilion is part of that planned growth trajectory,” says Mould.

That acquisition gave the oil company long-term regasification capacity of 2 mtpa at the Isle of Grain terminal on the Kent coast, a key strategic asset that National Grid sold to Centrica in August.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Shell is also targeting LNG in Wales, with Pembrokeshire in the west of the country home to the Dragon and South Hook LNG terminals.

‘Transformative opportunity’

But is this trend a matter of energy transition or energy addition? Shell says it is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050. However, the oil company halved its target for low-carbon investments across its renewables and energy solutions business to 10% of capital expenditure by 2030 in March, down from 15-20% in 2024.

Regardless, Sawan claimed Shell had reached its target to reduce the net carbon intensity of its energy products by 6.3% compared to 2016.

“LNG is a critical lower-carbon alternative to coal for power and for industry,” Sawan said as part of a speech on its energy transition strategy. “Demand is increasing and we plan to meet it, growing our world-leading LNG business with lower carbon intensity.”

The challenge with LNG, which involves cooling natural gas and then regasifying the liquid, particularly when imported on tankers, is the additional emissions compared to regular methane.

LNG is considered to be up to four times more carbon-intensive than natural gas due to production and transport emissions. However, when combustion is taken into account, the emissions premium of LNG is estimated to be far lower – representing about 25% less lifecycle emissions than coal globally, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The benefit in shipping is that, according to Shell, LNG emits up to 23% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to a very low sulphur fuel oil, depending on the engine type, and “outperforms” conventional marine fuels in air pollutants.

‘Political and economic imperative’

“LNG has been on Shell’s priority list ever since it acquired BG a decade ago” Mould says, adding that “the Pavilion purchase in Asia is another part of that strategy”.

Pavilion’s portfolio comprises about 6.5 mtpa of long-term sale and supply LNG contracts, as well as the regasification capacity at the Isle of Grain terminal and in Singapore and Spain.

The role of LNG in European energy security has only grown since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with major Western nations, including the EU and UK, having sought to reduce their reliance on Russian gas imports.

Since Russia’s war on Ukraine, and despite subsequent mild winters in Europe, storage capacity “has been a political and economic imperative ever since”, according to Mould.

“Increased storage capacity and the construction of new LNG terminals, as well as increased US exports and supply deal with alternatives to Russia, such as Qatar, have all taken off some of the pressure,” he says.

“But energy security remains paramount, especially as Russia, China and India come closer together, the war in Ukraine continues and the Middle East remains unsettled, to say the least, with the prospect of shipping disruption there never far away.”

Shell’s vision of powering its energy transition strategy relies to a significant extent on LNG as a lower-carbon alternative, as it anticipates a rise in demand for LNG globally.

But with energy suppliers and governments alike touting the transformative potential of power-hungry AI, LNG is not just a key component of Shell’s growth engine (and guarantor of shareholder value) but a pushback against narratives that LNG is a short-term bridge in the energy transition.