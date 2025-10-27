The European Commission has proposed bringing forward by one year a ban on Russian LNG imports.

Rising gas production in Romania and Turkey, combined with a large uplift in global LNG capacity, will provide more than enough gas to cope with the loss of Russian LNG, but the issue is one of timing.

Moving to ban Russian LNG imports before the new sources of supply come onstream could extend the current period of high gas prices for UK consumers.

Declining domestic gas production has left the UK dependent on imports. With a massive influx of LNG having replaced Russian pipeline gas across the continent, UK and other European gas prices now depend heavily on the balance of supply and demand for LNG, with price formation taking place primarily at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), now Europe’s largest gas trading hub.

LNG prices are roughly double the levels prevailing before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but this is not surprising. Russia’s dependence on Europe as a market for its gas was huge. Its options for selling elsewhere were limited by the physical constraints of its gas pipeline network and its limited LNG production capacity, the expansion of which still depends on access to western technology.

Russia’s gas pipeline exports in 2024 were 108.2 billion cubic meters (Bcm), compared with 201.3 Bcm in 2021. Total exports were 72.6 Bcm, 110.1 Bcm and 88.4 Bcm lower in 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively, compared with 2021, representing a major supply-side shock for the global gas market, driving up the price of internationally traded gas.

Why import Russian LNG?

European gas prices have moderated from the peak levels seen in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. With storage levels across Europe high, the continent looks well placed to weather another winter.

Emboldened by this success and under pressure from the US, the EU is now considering moving forward by one year its intended ban on Russian LNG imports so that it starts on 1 January 2027.

The fact is that European countries have continued to buy Russian LNG throughout the Ukraine conflict, providing revenue for Russia’s war machine with one hand, while, with the other hand, providing billions for Ukraine’s defence.

That they have done so reflects pragmatism. LNG was and remains the means by which the shortfall in Russian pipeline supplies could be made up. The EU has thus been loath to throw a spanner in the works of the LNG market.

Now the timing looks better, but it is still not perfect.

European buyers like Russian LNG because of its proximity. Except for production on Sakhalin Island in Russia’s far east, Russian LNG is locked into the Atlantic market for most of the year by the ice sheets of the Arctic Ocean. In a market devoid of sanctions or other encumbrances to free trade, Russian LNG naturally finds consumers closest to home in Europe.

In fact, last year, Europe’s imports of Russian LNG reached a record 21.4 Bcm, France and Spain being the primary buyers. This represents about half of total Russian LNG exports. The UK took none, having banned the import of Russian LNG in 2022.

The proposal to bring forward the ban will hurt Russia, but is almost certain to face opposition from both Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to receive Russian gas via the Turkstream pipeline and import Russian oil.

Both have a track record of delaying sanctions, and the new proposal requires unanimous backing from all EU member states. The proposal may well fail, but still serve to make the end of 2027 a harder deadline to oppose.

Potential impact of an EU ban on Russian gas

With no direct dependency on Russian LNG, the UK might expect to be unaffected. However, while import bans do not impact supply in a market, but they do alter trade flows, which will raise costs and potentially create gas shortages in central Europe. The effects would blow back to the Dutch TTF and the UK’s National Balancing Point.

In the summer, Russian LNG exporters will make all possible use of Arctic passages to reach Asian markets rather than those in the Atlantic basin. Outside of the short summer window of Arctic navigation, Russian LNG will have to travel much further to find customers.

Potential markets may include Turkey, already replete with pipeline gas and its own growing domestic production, Egypt, or Brazil and Argentina, but these are relatively small markets in comparison with the scale of Russian LNG exports.

Excess Russian LNG will be forced to take the currently risky Red Sea route via the Suez Canal or round the Cape of Good Hope in search of markets in Asia. LNG Carriers willing to carry Russian LNG will spend much longer on the water, reducing their overall availability.

An EU ban on Russian LNG imports will not stop the sale of Russian LNG, but it will raise Russian LNG exporters’ costs and force them to compete in distant markets in which they will have to provide discounted prices to gain market share.

Nonetheless, Europe will still pay a cost. There will be greater demand for non-Russian LNG in the Atlantic basin. The prime beneficiaries will be other Atlantic Basin LNG producers, namely the US, Algeria, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago, and some West African states.

If Atlantic producers cannot meet that demand in the first instance, more LNG will be sourced from further afield, most likely Qatar, which also faces the constraint of dangerous Red Sea transits or the longer route via the Cape of Good Hope.

According to analysis by the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES), the size of the price impact on Europe and the UK is all about timing. Under the original proposal, the price effects would be small, the OIES calculates, pushing gas prices higher at the Dutch TTF by just 27cts/MMBtu (current TTF gas prices are about $11.40/MMBtu).

If the ban were brought forward to the beginning of 2026 – earlier than proposed by the Commission – the impact would be more substantial, pushing gas prices up by just under $1/MMBtu, an increase of about 8%.

The price correlation between the Dutch TTF and UK gas prices is generally high, owing to the physical pipeline interconnections between the UK and continental Europe. UK gas prices would also therefore be likely to rise.

A ban from the end of 2026, as proposed by the Commission, would come somewhere between the increase of 27cts and just under $1/MMBtu, if the OIES analysis is correct.

Global LNG capacity expected to boom

Timing is all important because the European and global gas markets are in a state of flux. In Europe, Romanian and Turkish gas supply is expected to increase substantially in the next few years.

Romania will bring onstream the Neptun Deep field in 2027 with production ramping up in 2028. The field is estimated to hold 100 Bcm of gas and should produce 7-8 Bcm/yr. Its significance lies not just in the volume of production, but its ability to supply central Europe, which has no direct access to LNG.

Turkey, which is a key transit supplier to east central Europe, is also increasing domestic production. The Sakarya field in the Black Sea reached production of 9.5 Bcm in May, when the government also announced the discovery of additional reserves of 75 Bcm.

Outside of Europe, new construction of LNG capacity in the US, Qatar and elsewhere is expected to boost LNG supply hugely. Based on projects under construction, the US will add just over 100 Bcm/year of new LNG capacity by 2029, while Qatar’s capacity will start rising from mid-2026 from 77 million tons per annum (mtpa) to 126 mtpa in 2027, an increase of about 68 Bcm.

In all, global LNG capacity is expected to jump by almost 300 Bcm/yr by 2030, an unprecedented global supply expansion of more than 50% in terms of market volume.

EU ban on Russian LNG imports might cause a temporary gas price increase

As a result, the EU’s proposal to bring forward the ban would provide a temporary lift to gas prices, which would affect eastern Europe most, but also impact to some degree prices on the Dutch TTF and UK NBP. The price effect would dissipate as LNG, Turkish and Romanian domestic gas supply rises. An early introduction of the ban thus elevates price risk most acutely in its first year of operation, 2027.

Such a move would not be popular with Europe’s long-suffering gas consumers, as it would lift prices ahead of the expected new wave of European domestic gas production and global LNG supply. However, politics looks likely to trump economics.

The EU promised to buy $750 billion worth of energy products from the US between 2026-2028 in July as part of a wider EU-US trade deal. Even if all Russian LNG imports were replaced with US imports, it would not come close to fulfilling the pledge, but it might, in the meantime, shore up wavering US support for Ukraine.

Moreover, an early ban would make life harder for Russia, reduce its revenues from LNG, and bring more cohesion to Europe’s sanctions effort in support of Ukraine. It could bring Moscow closer to the negotiating table.

Ross McCracken is a freelance energy analyst with more than 25 years experience, ranging from oil price assessment with S&P Global to coverage of the LNG market and the emergence of disruptive energy transition technologies.

Read more of his articles: