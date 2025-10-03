The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / LNG

Aberdeen’s EnerMech secures ‘significant’ Australian offshore contract

The contract covers a major offshore gas development in Australia's East Browse Basin.

October 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
The Shell-operated Prelude FLNG facility off the coast of Australia. Supplied by BIG Partnership/Shutterstock© Supplied by BIG Partnership/Shut
The Shell-operated Prelude FLNG facility off the coast of Australia. Supplied by BIG Partnership/Shutterstock
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

Aberdeen-headquartered EnerMech has secured a “significant” contract for a major offshore gas development off Australia’s north-west coast.

EnerMech said the subsea pre-commissioning and specialist services contract, for an undisclosed fee, covers a development in the East Browse.

The pre-commissioning work includes offshore activities centred on a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility off the coast of Western Australia.

Australia is a major LNG exporter, with operators in the region including Woodside Energy, Shell, Chevron and INPEX.

Woodside is leading the Browse joint venture project, which aims to develop several fields located approximately 425 km north of Broome.

The AUD$30 billion (£15bn) Browse project involves Australia’s largest untapped conventional gas resource, with 2C contingent reserves estimated at 898.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The proposed development concept includes two FPSO facilities and an approximately 900 km pipeline to the existing North West Shelf Karratha gas plant.

Beach Energy BP
The Karratha Gas Plant at the North West Shelf Project, Western Australia

Woodside is currently seeking regulatory approval for Browse. Last month, Australian authorities controversially extended the life of the Karratha plant until 2070.

While EnerMech did not confirm the operator behind its latest Australia contract, the firm has previously undertaken work connected to Shell’s Prelude FLNG in the Browse basin in 2017.

Other Browse basin projects include the nearby Ichthys LNG development operated by Tokyo-listed INPEX.

EnerMech Browse basin contract

EnerMech said it will carry out the full scope of work from its offices in Australia and Malaysia between October 2025 and April 2026.

The contract includes the provision of riser and umbilical services for the second phase of the project’s installation campaign.

EnerMech said the work involves flooding, top-up and leak testing of flexible risers, as well as post-loadout and post-installation testing of dynamic umbilicals.

EnerMech chief executive Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr said securing the Australian contract is “recognition of our standing as a company that delivers timely, high-quality work”.

“This is a significant gas development and our involvement in this crucial phase strengthens recognition of our expertise in the country’s LNG sector,” Davison said.

EnerMech cyberattack
The entrance to EnerMech, Howes Road, Aberdeen.

“Lower-carbon fuels are increasingly contributing to the overall energy mix and our specialist team in Australia is committed to supporting this evolution by deploying our market-leading procedures, methodologies and equipment to ensure successful delivery of this campaign.”

The latest contract award follows EnerMech’s involvement in previous large-scale LNG projects in Australia.

This includes contracts covering Chevron’s Wheatstone and Gorgon developments and Woodside’s Pluto LNG 2 project.

EnerMech has invested in expanding its Australian operations in recent years, following the acquisition of Stork Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

Tags