Aberdeen-headquartered EnerMech has secured a “significant” contract for a major offshore gas development off Australia’s north-west coast.

EnerMech said the subsea pre-commissioning and specialist services contract, for an undisclosed fee, covers a development in the East Browse.

The pre-commissioning work includes offshore activities centred on a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility off the coast of Western Australia.

Australia is a major LNG exporter, with operators in the region including Woodside Energy, Shell, Chevron and INPEX.

Woodside is leading the Browse joint venture project, which aims to develop several fields located approximately 425 km north of Broome.

The AUD$30 billion (£15bn) Browse project involves Australia’s largest untapped conventional gas resource, with 2C contingent reserves estimated at 898.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The proposed development concept includes two FPSO facilities and an approximately 900 km pipeline to the existing North West Shelf Karratha gas plant.

Woodside is currently seeking regulatory approval for Browse. Last month, Australian authorities controversially extended the life of the Karratha plant until 2070.

While EnerMech did not confirm the operator behind its latest Australia contract, the firm has previously undertaken work connected to Shell’s Prelude FLNG in the Browse basin in 2017.

Other Browse basin projects include the nearby Ichthys LNG development operated by Tokyo-listed INPEX.

EnerMech Browse basin contract

EnerMech said it will carry out the full scope of work from its offices in Australia and Malaysia between October 2025 and April 2026.

The contract includes the provision of riser and umbilical services for the second phase of the project’s installation campaign.

EnerMech said the work involves flooding, top-up and leak testing of flexible risers, as well as post-loadout and post-installation testing of dynamic umbilicals.

EnerMech chief executive Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jnr said securing the Australian contract is “recognition of our standing as a company that delivers timely, high-quality work”.

“This is a significant gas development and our involvement in this crucial phase strengthens recognition of our expertise in the country’s LNG sector,” Davison said.

“Lower-carbon fuels are increasingly contributing to the overall energy mix and our specialist team in Australia is committed to supporting this evolution by deploying our market-leading procedures, methodologies and equipment to ensure successful delivery of this campaign.”

The latest contract award follows EnerMech’s involvement in previous large-scale LNG projects in Australia.

This includes contracts covering Chevron’s Wheatstone and Gorgon developments and Woodside’s Pluto LNG 2 project.

EnerMech has invested in expanding its Australian operations in recent years, following the acquisition of Stork Australia and New Zealand in 2022.