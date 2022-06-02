Mubadala leans on gas to hit the 500,000 boepd mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Mubadala leans on gas to hit the 500,000 boepd mark

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum has reached 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, for the first time in its history.
By Ed Reed
02/06/2022, 11:16 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by MubadalaBlue catamaran with people in life jackets
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Petroleum has reached 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, for the first time in its history. Picture shows; Mubadala takes to the high seas.

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum has reached 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, for the first time in its history.

The company increased production by 22% from 2021. Mubadala noted its purchase of a 22% stake in Israel’s Tamar field and its stake in Malaysia’s Pegaga field.

Pegaga, which Mubadala operates, reached 500 million cubic feet per day of gas and 16,000 bpd of condensate in March.

The gas field is a key supply for Petronas’ Bintulu LNG complex, in Sarawak. The companies carried out exploration on the area in 2013-14 and took a final investment decision (FID) in March 2018.

Gas weight

“Not only have both projects made a significant contribution to overall production, but they also complement Mubadala Petroleum’s gas-biased strategy in line with its energy transition goals,” the company said. Gas accounts for nearly 70% of its production.

Mubadala CEO Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed said reaching 500,000 boepd was “a reflection of the hard work and deep capabilities of our people. The strategy to grow our gas weighted portfolio in key markets where we can add significant value and build long-lasting partnerships, is paying off.”

Al Hamed took over as CEO in February 2021.

The company noted its digital transformation work and focus on health and safety. In November last year it signed a deal with Abu Dhabi-listed Yahsat. This involved the provision of satellite services for its operated assets in Southeast Asia.

It has interests in a number of countries and it has been willing to back its aspirations with cash. For instance, Mubadala bought into Egypt’s Zohr field in 2018, paying $934mn to Eni for the 10% stake.

It also has a stake in a Russian venture with Gazprom Neft. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala’s parent Mubadala Investment, said in March that the company was pausing its investment in Russia.

