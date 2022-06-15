Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

ADNOC looks to Aberdeen’s ‘tartan’ revolution for $5bn UAE opportunity

ADNOC has hailed a “tartan” energy revolution in Aberdeen while seeking supply chain partners for a $5bn opportunity in Abu Dhabi.
By Allister Thomas
15/06/2022, 7:26 am Updated: 15/06/2022, 11:51 am
ADNOC is seeking partners for its $5bn Taziz opportunity.

John MacArthur, a native of Tiree in the Hebrides, is the group climate change officer at the Emirate’s national oil and gas company.

Speaking at the Energy Exports Conference in Aberdeen, he set out opportunities for firms to get involved in building and producing the giant Taziz petrochemicals complexes planned for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Seeking partners for that, he said the Scots have a “great tradition” of engineering and exporting energy expertise.

“Applying our ingenuity to energy transition is not new to us; from hydro in the Highlands, coal mines in the central belt, the incredible feats of North Sea oil and gas over the last 50 years, we are now transitioning to tidal power and floating wind in the Pentland Firth.

“Hundreds of onshore wind turbines in places like Whitelee outside Glasgow, and back in my home island of Tiree where we have a community-owned turbine, it even has a name: it’s called Tilley the Turbine.

“Here we have developing CCS. I was involved in net zero Teesside and getting those things off the ground.

“And of course the Tartan offshore wind and hydrogen revolution, with its Energy Transition Zone nucleus here in Aberdeen.”

Taziz “will transform the UAE petrochemical industry this decade”, Mr MacArthur said.

The series of petrochemical complexes cover an area of 85 square kilometres – an area about the size of Manhattan island in New York City.

“Taziz will expand our portfolio petrochemical building blocks, enabling more than $5bn in new value chains – and that’s just the start, with most of the petrochemicals being produced in the UAE for the first time.”

Materials including -blue ammonia for fertilizers, chloralkali for housing infrastructure and consumer goods, PVC for pipes, films, wires, cables and methanol for reducing gas emissions are among the “anchor” projects to see materials produced in the UAE.

ADNOC, in its joint venture with OCI, is already a major exporter of blue ammonia as a fertiliser.

Mr MacArthur said the world must not forget “that hydrocarbons also secure our access to food and the materials that the world needs”, pointing to ADNOC’s role as an exporter of ammonia as a key fertiliser.

“Ammonia as fertiliser helps to feed half of the planet’s eight billion people, providing food security.”

“Taziz will expand our portfolio petrochemical building blocks, enabling more than $5bn in new value chains – and that’s just the start.”

Mr MacArthur put out a call to the supply chain in Aberdeen to get involved in the Taziz project.

He added: “These anchor projects and future projects will provide many Taziz light industrial zone manufacturing opportunities too, as well as opportunities to help us build these chemical complexes.

“We invite interested partners and manufacturers to contact us to explore getting involved in some of these. You can find all of these details on Taziz.com.

“It’s really great to be home. I look forward to helping build partnerships between both our countries and also trusted relationships, building on many we already have, to build those trusted relationships for our future companies working together. So let’s win in the energy transition together.”

