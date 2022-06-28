Toxic gas leak in Jordan kills 13 and injures hundreds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Toxic gas leak in Jordan kills 13 and injures hundreds

At least 13 people have been killed and hundreds of others are reported injured following a toxic gas leak from a storage tank in Jordan.
By Allister Thomas
28/06/2022, 7:14 am
Photo of Allister Thomas

State media has reported 13 people have died following the incident at Aqaba Port, with more than 250 others hurt.

CCTV video released online, and shared by the country’s state news broadcaster, show a chemical storage container falling after a crane malfunction, causing the gas leak in Jordan.

The tanker, reportedly contained chlorine, then releases a cloud of yellow gas which sent workers running.

Health authorities have told residents to close their windows and stay in their homes, according to state media.

Specialists have been sent to the scene to clean up the hazardous materials, according to the Civil Defence Department.

Chlorine can be life-threatening through build up liquid in the lungs and internal burning, if inhaled.

According to the government, eight of the deceased were Jordanians, CNN reports, with the remaining victims of different nationalities.

The injured include 45 workers with the Public Security Directorate, Civil Defense and Gendarmerie Cadres First Responders.

Nearby hospitals are reportedly at full capacity, according to Jordanian State TV.

Aqaba does have an oil terminal and the city lies around 10 miles north of the port.

The southern beach near the Red Sea is also a popular tourist resort and has been evacuated as a precaution according to the AFP news agency.

Aqaba Port’s deputy director told the broadcaster AlMamlaka TV that the cable carrying the container, carrying between 25 – 30 tonnes of chlorine, “broke”. It has been due to be exported to Djibouti.

 

