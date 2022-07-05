Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to retain most oil and gas assets after review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to retain most oil and gas assets after review

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. said it will retain the vast majority of its oil and natural gas assets following a review, citing the strong contribution of those businesses to earnings.
By Bloomberg
05/07/2022, 7:43 am
The company spent more than a year mulling whether to sell the assets and its decision not to comes after a surge in oil and gas prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Brent crude is up 45% in 2022 to around $113 a barrel, leading to a windfall for owners of oil-producing assets.

Oil and gas contributed 15% to revenue and earnings in 2021, Taqa said, adding that the trend had continued into this year.

The state-owned utility will continue to seek a buyer for its upstream assets in the Netherlands, given their relatively small contribution to the business, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Taqa also has gas operations in Canada, and runs oil fields in the North Sea and in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

“Our strategy remains to be a champion for low carbon power and water for Abu Dhabi and beyond and to continue to improve and expand our utility businesses, with a clear focus on renewables,” Chief Executive Officer Jasim Husain Thabet said.

“As such, we remain committed to becoming a net zero company by 2050.”

