Abu Dhabi’s Taqa to retain most oil and gas assets after review

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. said it will retain the vast majority of its oil and natural gas assets following a review, citing the strong contribution of those businesses to earnings.

The company spent more than a year mulling whether to sell the assets and its decision not to comes after a surge in oil and gas prices following Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Brent crude is up 45% in 2022 to around $113 a barrel, leading to a windfall for owners of oil-producing assets.

Oil and gas contributed 15% to revenue and earnings in 2021, Taqa said, adding that the trend had continued into this year.

The state-owned utility will continue to seek a buyer for its upstream assets in the Netherlands, given their relatively small contribution to the business, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Taqa also has gas operations in Canada, and runs oil fields in the North Sea and in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

“Our strategy remains to be a champion for low carbon power and water for Abu Dhabi and beyond and to continue to improve and expand our utility businesses, with a clear focus on renewables,” Chief Executive Officer Jasim Husain Thabet said.

“As such, we remain committed to becoming a net zero company by 2050.”