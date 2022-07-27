ADNOC Drilling lands $2bn contracts for Ghasha ‘mega-project’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East

ADNOC Drilling lands $2bn contracts for Ghasha ‘mega-project’

ADNOC Drilling has been awarded $2bn contracts for the Hail and Ghasha “mega-project” in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
By Allister Thomas
27/07/2022, 8:11 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by ADNOCAdnoc ghasha

ADNOC Drilling has been awarded $2bn contracts for the Hail and Ghasha “mega-project” in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The pair of deals, from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), cover $1.3bn for integrated drilling services and fluids, and $711, for four Island Drilling units.

A third contract has also  been handed to ADNOC Logistics and Services worth $681m.

Hail and Ghasha, 120 miles north-west of Abu Dhabi, are part of the Ghasha Concession; the world’s largest offshore sour gas development, and a key part of ADNOC’s masterplan for gas self-sufficiency in the UAE.

Production from the Ghaha Concession is expected to start around 2025, ramping up to more than 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day of natural gas before the end of the decade.

Four artificial islands have been created for the work, with drilling now underway.

More than 80% of the value of the contracts will flow back into the UAE economy.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and Group CEO of ADNOC said: “These substantial awards mark another important milestone in the delivery of the Ghasha mega-project.

“ADNOC is committed to unlocking the UAE’s abundant natural gas reserves to enable domestic gas self-sufficiency, industrial growth and diversification, as well as to meet growing global gas demand, in line with the UAE Leadership’s wise directives.

“Abu Dhabi’s vast gas resources can play an increasingly important role in providing lower-carbon energy to meet the demands of today and tomorrow, while the world still relies on hydrocarbons. As we responsibly execute this development we continue to explore ways to accelerate project delivery and further reduce emissions, together with our strategic international partners.”

A FEED contract for the huge project was awarded to Technip Energies in November.

EPC work for Dalma, also in the Ghasha Concession was handed to National Petroleum Construction Co. (NPCC), alongside Técnicas Reunidas and Target Engineering.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts