Recognising shift to gas, Mubadala Petroleum rebrands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Recognising shift to gas, Mubadala Petroleum rebrands

Mubadala Petroleum has changed its name to Mubadala Energy, reflecting the company’s energy transition commitments and its gas-weighted portfolio.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/09/2022, 4:08 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Mubadala Energy's Manora Field - Image Credit: Mubadala Energy
Mubadala Energy's Manora Field - Image Credit: Mubadala Energy

Mubadala Petroleum has changed its name to Mubadala Energy, reflecting the company’s energy transition commitments and its gas-weighted portfolio.

The name change matches a number of similar moves from other companies, including QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies.

“Today we have become Mubadala Energy,” the company CEO Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed said at an event.

“We are tremendously proud of what we have achieved since we were founded ten years ago. But today is the right time to signal our focus on energy transition through a bold new brand,” he said.

“We are building on a track record which has seen significant growth through an expanding gas portfolio, and with our deep capabilities and strong partnerships around the world we are well positioned to embark on a new chapter in our story as Mubadala Energy.”

Gas moves

Mubadala reached 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day this year, up 22% from 2021. About 70% of its production is gas.

The company took a decision to shift into natural gas in 2017 as a bridge fuel. As part of this shift, it bought into Egypt’s Zohr field and recently acquired a 22% stake in Israel’s Tamar field.

Mubadala also operates the Pegaga gas field in Malaysia, which recently reached first gas. It is producing 500 million cubic feet per day of gas and 16,000 bpd of condensate.

In recent months, Mubadala has also made gas finds in Asia, Al Hamed said. “through partnership and collaboration we have expanded into new markets,” he continued.

The company plans to consider new investments in areas such as blue hydrogen and carbon capture.

“Mubadala, and Mubadala Energy, are central players in the energy transition challenge,” said Mubadala Investment CEO Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher,” said Al Mubarak.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts