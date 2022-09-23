ADNOC and Taqa close $3.8bn project for oil and gas electrification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

ADNOC and Taqa close $3.8bn project for oil and gas electrification

ADNOC and Taqa, respectively the national oil and energy companies of Abu Dhabi, have announced financial close on a $3.8bn project for electrification of offshore oil and gas assets in the UAE.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/09/2022, 7:45 am Updated: 23/09/2022, 8:38 am
© Supplied by ADNOCADNOC taqa electrification
The scheme will replace gas-fired power generation for ADNOC offshore assets.

The “first-of-its-kind” scheme will see a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea transmission network created to significantly decarbonise offshore production as part of the UAE’s plans to reach net zero by 2050.

It will be delivered in a consortium including Korea Electric Korea Electric Power (KEPCO), Kyushu Electric Power Company (Kyuden) and Électricité de France (EDF).

The development is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC’s offshore operations by more than 30% and is expected to be in commercial operation in 2025.

That includes work at Upper Zakum, the world’s second-largest oil field.

First announced in December, the consortium holds 40% of the electrification project with the remaining 60% split evenly between ADNOC and Taqa.

The full scheme will be returned to ADNOC after 35 years of operation.

Higher interest rates since then have seen the cost increase from $3.6bn to $3.8bn, and more than 50% of the value will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s  In-Country Value (ICV) program.

Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Group CEO of ADNOC, said: “ADNOC has once again demonstrated its ability to successfully structure and close a bold and progressive transaction that will help secure our low-carbon future as we intensify our efforts to decarbonize our operations.

“This innovative and first-of-its-kind project in the region is driving responsible and sustainable value creation into Abu Dhabi, further cementing the UAE’s standing as a trusted, go-to investment destination of global capital. As the responsible provider of reliable and low-carbon energy, ADNOC will continue to work with our partners to advance practical and commercially viable solutions as the energy transition partner of choice.”

Early construction work started earlier this year with the purchase of long-lead items.

The HVDC cable will have a total installed capacity of 3.2 Gigawatts (GW) and will comprise two independent sub-sea HVDC links and converter stations.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chairman of TAQA, said: “TAQA is taking a progressive role in accelerating the UAE’s energy transition by delivering cohesive solutions that enable cleaner sources of power to fuel economic growth.

“Reaching financial close is an important milestone for this distinctive project, which will see TAQA providing ADNOC offshore facilities with low-carbon energy securely and efficiently through TRANSCO’s power network system. TAQA continues to showcase how its expertise can be utilized to decarbonize industry through strategic partnerships and bringing value to its stakeholders.”

