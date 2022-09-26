Petrofac lands services deal with ADNOC at Haliba oilfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Petrofac lands services deal with ADNOC at Haliba oilfield

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has been awarded a two-year field maintenance services contract extension with ADNOC.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/09/2022, 10:13 am Updated: 26/09/2022, 10:13 am
The energy services firm first won work with ADNOC subsidiary Al Dhafra Petroleum on the Haliba field in 2019.

It will continue to provide specialised services at the oilfield, which started production that year after a dramatic upgrade in estimated barrels in place, from 180 million to 1.1 billion.

The award comes after Petrofac earlier this year made its way back into tenders for ADNOC following an imposed suspension in 2021 amid a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation.

The UK agency found Petrofac executives had paid bribes between 2011 and 2017 to secure contracts in the Middle East. It named wins in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as linked to these corrupt payments.

On the ADNOC award, Petrofac chief operating officer for its Asset Solutions business, said: “This award is testament to our teams’ performance and service delivery.

“Petrofac has a strong track-record supporting key projects in the UAE, delivering locally, in-country. We look forward to continuing to add value, maintaining these important facilities in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Tags

