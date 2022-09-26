Petrofac lands services deal with ADNOC at Haliba oilfield

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Petrofac (LON: PFC) has been awarded a two-year field maintenance services contract extension with ADNOC.

The energy services firm first won work with ADNOC subsidiary Al Dhafra Petroleum on the Haliba field in 2019.

It will continue to provide specialised services at the oilfield, which started production that year after a dramatic upgrade in estimated barrels in place, from 180 million to 1.1 billion.

The award comes after Petrofac earlier this year made its way back into tenders for ADNOC following an imposed suspension in 2021 amid a Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation.

The UK agency found Petrofac executives had paid bribes between 2011 and 2017 to secure contracts in the Middle East. It named wins in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as linked to these corrupt payments.

On the ADNOC award, Petrofac chief operating officer for its Asset Solutions business, said: “This award is testament to our teams’ performance and service delivery.

“Petrofac has a strong track-record supporting key projects in the UAE, delivering locally, in-country. We look forward to continuing to add value, maintaining these important facilities in a safe and sustainable manner.”