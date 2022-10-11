Iran oil workers join protests over death of 22-year-old woman as UK sanctions morality police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Iran oil workers join protests over death of 22-year-old woman as UK sanctions morality police

Fresh violence erupted in a Kurdish city in western Iran and reports emerged of oil workers joining nationwide protests that have spread since the death of a 22-year-old woman last month in the custody of the nation’s so-called “morality police.”
By Bloomberg
11/10/2022, 7:18 am
© Bloombergiran protests
The Iranian flag is arranged for a photograph in New York, U.S.,

Fresh violence erupted in a Kurdish city in western Iran and reports emerged of oil workers joining nationwide protests that have spread since the death of a 22-year-old woman last month in the custody of the nation’s so-called “morality police.”

International pressure on Iran’s leadership also mounted on Monday, with the UK imposing sanctions on its security forces. The new sanctions target senior security officials and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in response to a heavy crackdown on the protests, which swept the country after Mahsa Amini died in custody on Sept. 16.

Unverified videos posted on Twitter purportedly show scores of laborers and uniformed workers marching through a plant in Assaluyeh, in the oil-rich province of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf. They could be heard whistling and chanting, “Don’t be afraid! We’re all together,” and “Death to the dictator!”

Assaluyeh is an industrial hub which is also home to facilities that process gas from the giant South Pars field. None of the videos could be verified by Bloomberg News and there were no signs that petrochemical production was affected. The strikes haven’t been confirmed by the oil ministry, but suggest the protests may be broadening to include a critical sector of Iran’s economy.

Dress Code

Amini was arrested for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict Islamic dress code and her death sparked some of the biggest protests in the country since the 1979 revolution. The UK sanctions target the entire division responsible for her arrest, as well as the head of the IRGC’s plainclothes militia, known as the Basij, according to a statement from the UK’s foreign ministry.

The sanctions were announced after the US imposed fresh penalties on Iran in response to the Islamic Republic’s treatment of protesters. The European Union, the main interlocutor in indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, said it will discuss sanctions on Oct. 17.

“These sanctions send a clear message to the Iranian authorities – we will hold you to account for your repression of women and girls and for the shocking violence you have inflicted on your own people,” UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

While the nuclear talks stall, protesters in Iran have continued to gather in different cities despite a violent crackdown by the security forces. Labor groups have begun joining the demonstrations by staging strikes.

 

“The world is watching what is happening in Iran,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in tweets Monday. “These protestors are Iranian citizens, led by women and girls, demanding dignity and basic rights. We stand with them, and we will hold responsible those using violence in a vain effort to silence their voices.”

Kurdish Crackdown

Elsewhere, there were signs that security forces escalated efforts to crush dissent in the country’s western Kurdish region. Several unverified videos shared overnight on social media purportedly showed gunfire and explosions in the city of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province.

On Sunday, the Europe-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said at least four people were killed by security forces in Kurdish cities over the weekend.

Iran’s western Kurdish region has become one of the major flash-points in the unrest because Amini was from Saghez, about 190 kilometers (118.06 miles) north of Sanandaj. Iran’s Kurdish community has for decades complained of being marginalized.

Iran’s government hasn’t provided a death toll for the unrest since Sept. 24, when it said 41 people had died. On Saturday, the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights said at least 185 people have been killed by security forces, including 19 children.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts