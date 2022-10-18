Al Mazrouei defends OPEC cut as technical, calls for investments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Al Mazrouei defends OPEC cut as technical, calls for investments

The United Arab Emirates energy minister has defended OPEC+’s decision to cut production as a purely technical move, denying talk of discord and politics.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/10/2022, 12:18 pm
Suhail Al Mazrouei, United Arab Emirates' energy minister, pauses at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei said the UAE “truly trusts and believes” in the decision from OPEC+. The group announced a 2 million barrel per day production cut at a meeting in early October. The reduction, which will be closer to 1.1mn bpd after taking out existing under performance, is due to begin in November.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the decision to cut had been based on an analysis of supply and demand factors. “We are in the same place we were in October 2021, or January before the crisis,” he said, in reference to pricing.

OPEC+ took the decision to cut based on a need for more certainty, he said.

“The lack of stability is driving people not to invest,” he said. “What we need is stability and more investment. I am concerned many countries have lost capacity during the pandemic.”

To tackle the problem will require financial support as well as oil companies, he said.

The UAE is investing in new production, with Adnoc aiming to reach 5mn bpd of production by 2030. Al Mazrouei said there was a mechanism to adjust a country’s baseline production with OPEC, which may allow it to produce more oil in future.

Cleaner barrels

The UAE aims to produce the “cleanest barrel on the planet”, he said. Adnoc has taken an important step in this direction through its aim to secure grid power for its operations.

The company partnered with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) in January 2022 in order to secure nuclear and solar power for all of Adnoc’s needs. “We are the first country in the world to do that,” Al Mazrouei said.

The minister said there was a need for new investments in all forms of energy. He raised options to increase efficiency such as integrating countries grids to reduce demand and manage peaks.

Al Mazrouei was speaking at a press conference arranged ahead of the Adipec event, which is due to start in Abu Dhabi on October 31. The minister welcomed the conference plan, saying it offered a platform to discuss the transition.

“We need to discuss the three elements: affordability, sustainability and security. Which one comes first?” he said.

