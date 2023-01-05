Adnoc to invest $15bn in low carbon drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Adnoc to invest $15bn in low carbon drive

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/01/2023, 7:55 am
© Supplied by AdnocOilfield infrastructure in the desert
Adnoc has the goal of being the world's lowest-cost oil producer of choice. Picture shows; Infrastructure at the Bab field. Abu Dhabi.

Adnoc has set out a plan to invest $15 billion into low carbon energy by 2030.

The plan covers investments in clean power, carbon capture and storage (CCS), electrification of work and tackling gas flaring.

Adnoc head Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said the company would “fast-track significant investments into landmark clean energy, low-carbon and decarbonisation technology projects. As we continue to future-proof our business, we invite technology and industry leaders to partner with us, to collectively drive real and meaningful action that embraces the energy transition.”

The company aims to capture 5 million tonnes per year of CO2 by 2030, it has said. Adnoc’s Al Reyadah facility captures 800,000 tpy currently. The next major investment will come at the Habshan gas processing facility, using local geology.

Adnoc is also working on a 1 million tpy blue ammonia production facility at Ta’ziz.

The company has recently taken a stake in the Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar. This company aims to increase its clean power generation from 20 GW to 100 GW by 2030.

Adnoc has already cut emissions at operations by connecting its grid to nuclear and solar power sources. Meanwhile, it has signed a $3.8 billion deal for a subsea transmission network, connecting its offshore operations to onshore power. Such a move, it said, could reduce its offshore carbon footprint by up to 50%.

Path to net zero

The company has committed to net zero by 2050. The board meeting in November 2022 saw new commitments to accelerate its low carbon plans. It also aims to reduce carbon intensity by 25% by 2030.

“Adnoc continues to take significant steps to make today’s energy cleaner while investing in the clean energies and new technologies of tomorrow,” said Al Jaber.

“Now, more than ever, the world needs a practical and responsible approach to the energy transition that is both pro-growth and pro-climate, and ADNOC is delivering tangible actions in support of both these goals.”

