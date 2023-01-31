TAQA closes deal for Al Mansoori services group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

TAQA closes deal for Al Mansoori services group

By Andrew Dykes
31/01/2023, 2:45 pm
© Supplied by TAQATAQA's MENA workforce.
Saudi Arabia-based energy services group TAQA has completed its takeover of Al Mansoori Petroleum Services (AMPS) as it eyes regional expansion.

Industrialisation and Energy Service Company (TAQA) announced the deal last September as part of aimed at expanding its well services business beyond Saudi into the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The acquisition, the value of which was not disclosed, has been funded by a capital increase led by TAQA’s existing major shareholders, including the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, government agencies and several private groups.

AMPS has a variety of services including early production facilities, well testing, H2S monitoring and logging.

The capabilities add to the group’s existing services portfolio which includes, coiled tubing and stimulation, cementing, wireline, frac, directional drilling, completions and a host of other services.

The newly enlarged TAQA now boasts over 5,500 employees and a customer base across 20 countries.

It said the deal added a “well-diversified MENA-based business” with a track record of strong performance and longstanding relationships with major oil and gas companies across the region.

“I would like to thank TAQA Shareholders for their trust in TAQA and their commitment to support TAQA’s growth journey and progressive plans that are aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The capital increase will position TAQA as an international company operating across multiple geographies, a true Saudi national champion”, said board chairman and engineer Ahmed Al Zahrani.

Chief executive Khalid M. Nouh added: “Together, we are better positioned to continue our journey into profitable growth through the unique opportunity to build upon our combined portfolio, strong business acumen, recognized brand and quality products and services. Our focus remains to provide exceptional products and services to our customers while creating the highest value for our shareholders and people.”

