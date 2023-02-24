Adnoc Gas opens book to public, aims to raise $2 billion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Adnoc Gas opens book to public, aims to raise $2 billion

The offer runs until March 1. It covers around 4% of the shares in the company. It will raise $1.9 to 2 billion. The price values Adnoc Gas at $47 to 50.8bn.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/02/2023, 3:16 pm
© Supplied by ADNOCAdnoc ghasha

Adnoc has launched the offering of Adnoc Gas for citizens of United Arab Emirates to invest.

The company said the price for the IPO was 2.25-2.43 dirham ($0.61-0.66) per share. The offering is open to UAE citizens and residents, Adnoc said.

The offer runs until March 1. It covers around 4% of the shares in the company. It will raise $1.9 to 2 billion. The price values Adnoc Gas at $47 to 50.8bn.

First Abu Dhabi Bank is the listing advisor for the sale.

A number of cornerstone investors, including Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and IHC Capital Holding, have committed $850 million to the offering.

Book building will run until March 2. The final offer price is expected on March 3. Adnoc expects the shares to be listed on the ADX on March 13.

Growth plans

Adnoc Gas will combine various gas assets previously held by Adnoc. These include 68% stakes in Abu Dhabi Gas Industries (AGP), 70% in Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefication (ALNG) and 100% in Abu Dhabi Industrial Gases (AIG).

Adnoc Gas has more than 10 billion cubic feet per day of gas processing capacity, 6 million tonnes per year of LNG and around 3,260 km of pipelines.

For 2021, the company had adjusted EBITDA of $6.6bn, and $8.7bn for the 12 months to the end of October 2022. For 2021, adjusted revenue was $19.5bn and net income of $3.6bn.

Adnoc is developing the 9.6mn tpy Fujairah LNG plan, expected for completion in 2027. Adnoc Gas expects to be able to acquire the project from Adnoc once it is online and producing – but warned there are no assurances. Fujairah LNG is expected to be the first electric LNG plant in the MENA region.

Adnoc Gas is also taking steps to tackle its carbon emissions. Adnoc has the goal of reducing these by 25% by 2030. The gas unit is working on carbon capture plans at Habshan 5 and Asab 1 and 2, due for completion by 2026.

