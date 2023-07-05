Adnoc without oil – company considered rebrand ahead of COP28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Adnoc without oil – company considered rebrand ahead of COP28

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/07/2023, 12:50 pm
Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, the Emirati minister of state and the CEO of Abu Dhabi's state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ADNOC, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference, ADIPEC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - 11 Nov 2019 Photo by Kamran Jebreili/AP/Shutterstock (10471756a)

Adnoc considered changing its name to remove reference to oil in the run up to COP28, due to be held in November in Dubai.

The Centre for Climate Reporting (CCR) cited leaked documents as making the case for a change. The plan would have been for the name change to take place earlier this year, in advance of the climate talks. Adnoc group CEO Sultan Al Jaber is the president delegate for COP28.

The suggestion of a name change was included in a brief to advertising agencies in 2022. Adnoc is making steps to increase its production, but has made reducing emissions per barrel a key part of its plans.

“We are increasingly aware of the reputational challenges posed by our brand name and positioning,” the centre reported Adnoc as saying.

Named as a “national oil company” makes it a target for criticism, the documents reported. A name change would “future proof the company, without compromising or undermining the equity of the Adnoc brand”.

CCR reported that Adnoc is now not planning to change its name before COP28. However, it may still take that step in the longer term. Adnoc has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Making changes

Adnoc would not be the first company to rebrand in a nod to the energy transition. Statoil changed its name to Equinor in 2018, while Total became TotalEnergies in 2021. Going further back, BP – in 2001 – redefined its acronym as “beyond petroleum”, although abandoning the tag line in 2008.

Al Jaber has faced opposition in his role leading COP28. A number of US and European politicians called for Al Jaber to be removed in May.

However, there also defenders of the appointment. Discussions last week in London at the Global Energy Week highlighted the need for new funders of energy projects.  Kosmos Energy’s Mike Anderson said COP28 would be “perfect” in helping secure power for Africa’s emerging demand.

Tags

