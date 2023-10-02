BP, Adnoc urged to raise $2bn bid for NewMed stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East

BP, Adnoc urged to raise $2bn bid for NewMed stake

By Bloomberg
02/10/2023, 12:23 pm Updated: 02/10/2023, 12:48 pm
© Supplied by NewMed EnergyBig Heerema vessel installs offshore platform
Picture shows; Construction of the Leviathan platform under way. Israel. Supplied by NewMed Energy Date; Unknown

An independent committee evaluating BP and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s roughly $2 billion offer for 50% of NewMed Energy has requested the oil and gas giants substantially increase their bid, people with knowledge of the matter said.

BP and Adnoc are now considering whether to improve on their initial proposal for the Israeli gas explorer made in late March or walk away, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll respond with a higher offer, they said.

NewMed (TLV:NWMD) fell as much as 3.1% on Monday. Its shares were down 1.5% at 2:24 p.m. in Tel Aviv, giving the company a market value of 13.3 billion shekels ($3.5 billion). NewMed set up an independent committee to review the terms of any transaction.

Representatives for Adnoc, BP and NewMed declined to comment.

Any deal would be one of Adnoc’s first major international acquisitions of a gas- or oil-producing asset. The United Arab Emirates’ state energy producer last year said it would spend billions of dollars expanding its foreign gas, chemicals and clean-energy operations.

The approach for NewMed is also a test of improved ties between the UAE and Israel, normalised in 2020 as part of what were known as the Abraham Accords. The countries said the political deal would lead to billions of dollars of investment in Israel.

BP and Adnoc are bidding for NewMed through a new natural gas joint venture targeting developments in the eastern Mediterranean, which has seen several major gas finds in the past 15 years and attracted billions of dollars of investment from energy firms.

For BP, the move will deepen its presence in the region as it pivots back to its fossil-fuel roots after spending the past few years focused on growing its renewables businesses. In a strategy update earlier this year, the company lowered its ambition to cut oil and gas output this decade.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts