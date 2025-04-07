Wood lands Omani engineering services contract

Aberdeen-based oil services group Wood will provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services to Oman’s biggest oil producer, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

Under the three-year contract, 65 of Wood’s engineering and project management specialists will form part of PDO’s FEED office, delivering complex front-end energy transition and carbon capture projects for PDO.

The cohort will predominantly consist of Omani nationals, reinforcing Wood’s commitment to local talent development.

The team will be complemented by Wood’s extensive network of global experts in delivering feasibility studies, pre-FEED and FEED solutions for all stages of the oil production value chain.

Wood president of eastern hemisphere projects Gerry Traynor said: “Our new contract with Petroleum Development Oman underscores our commitment to providing quality, assured delivery for our clients on their critical project investments.

“Our decades of regional experience, combined with our growing portfolio, creates exciting opportunities for our people to deliver exceptional engineering and project management for energy companies like PDO that are committed to delivering a secure energy future.”

This reimbursable contract win comes at a time of sustained growth for Wood in the Middle East, with the company recently celebrating $920 million worth of contract awards in the region in 2024.

However, Wood has also been struggling with a disappointing financial performance in 2024, following write-offs of large-scale contracts which prompted a share price collapse.

Wood reported a £754m loss in the first half of the year, but expects to see growth in its full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach around $450-460m.

In addition, Dubai-based Sidara has revived its attempt to buy the company, with Wood’s extending a recent deadline for the group to either make an offer or decline to offer.

Sidara is seeking to make a cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Wood, having made a non-binding, conditional proposal.

The group has been seeking to buy Wood since 2024, having walked away in August after months of takeover speculation.