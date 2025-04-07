Wood lands Omani engineering services contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Wood lands Omani engineering services contract

Michael Behr
07/04/2025
Photo of Michael Behr
Wood's Sir Ian Wood House in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.
Wood's Sir Ian Wood House in Altens Industrial Estate, Aberdeen.

Aberdeen-based oil services group Wood will provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services to Oman’s biggest oil producer, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).

Under the three-year contract, 65 of Wood’s engineering and project management specialists will form part of PDO’s FEED office, delivering complex front-end energy transition and carbon capture projects for PDO.

The cohort will predominantly consist of Omani nationals, reinforcing Wood’s commitment to local talent development.

The team will be complemented by Wood’s extensive network of global experts in delivering feasibility studies, pre-FEED and FEED solutions for all stages of the oil production value chain.

Wood president of eastern hemisphere projects Gerry Traynor said: “Our new contract with Petroleum Development Oman underscores our commitment to providing quality, assured delivery for our clients on their critical project investments.

“Our decades of regional experience, combined with our growing portfolio, creates exciting opportunities for our people to deliver exceptional engineering and project management for energy companies like PDO that are committed to delivering a secure energy future.”

This reimbursable contract win comes at a time of sustained growth for Wood in the Middle East, with the company recently celebrating $920 million worth of contract awards in the region in 2024.

However, Wood has also been struggling with a disappointing financial performance in 2024, following write-offs of large-scale contracts which prompted a share price collapse.

Wood reported a £754m loss in the first half of the year, but expects to see growth in its full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach around $450-460m.

In addition, Dubai-based Sidara has revived its attempt to buy the company, with Wood’s extending a recent deadline for the group to either make an offer or decline to offer.

Sidara is seeking to make a cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Wood, having made a non-binding, conditional proposal.

The group has been seeking to buy Wood since 2024, having walked away in August after months of takeover speculation.

