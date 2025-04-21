Wood secures $11m Iraq contract from TotalEnergies

Aberdeen’s Wood Group has secured two engineering and procurement contracts worth $11 million (£8.3m) from a TotalEnergies subsidiary relating to an Iraq gas project.

The contracts from TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub form part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), in which Total holds a 45% stake.

Wood said each of the two new contracts has a three-year term under which the company will support Total to advance the Associated Gas Upstream Project (AGUP).

The aim of the project is to debottleneck and upgrade existing facilities to increase energy production capacity to 120,000 barrels of oil per day on completion of the first phase.

Wood senior vice president of operations Middle East and Africa Shaun Dewar said Wood have supported TotalEnergies at the Ratawi field since 2023.

“We have an extensive track record in brownfield facility modifications and are committed to delivering safe, quality and innovative outcomes for TotalEnergies,” he said.

“We have held six recruitment days, hiring 70 Iraqis to work at the Ratawi operations hub across a range of disciplines including HSE, logistics, quality, construction, welding, electrical and document control.”

The contracts will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Basra and the United Arab Emirates, creating additional roles as the scopes progress.

Wood currently employs over 4,000 people across the Middle East, having increased its headcount by 500 in 2024.

Wood is already providing engineering design, detailed design, procurement support, and construction and commissioning assistance for the first phase of the AGUP.