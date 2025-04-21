Wood secures $11m Iraq contract from TotalEnergies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Wood secures $11m Iraq contract from TotalEnergies

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
21/04/2025, 7:16 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© DC ThomsonWood Group's headquarters in Aberdeen.
Wood Group's headquarters in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Wood Group has secured two engineering and procurement contracts worth $11 million (£8.3m) from a TotalEnergies subsidiary relating to an Iraq gas project.

The contracts from TotalEnergies EP Ratawi Hub form part of the Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP), in which Total holds a 45% stake.

Wood said each of the two new contracts has a three-year term under which the company will support Total to advance the Associated Gas Upstream Project (AGUP).

The aim of the project is to debottleneck and upgrade existing facilities to increase energy production capacity to 120,000 barrels of oil per day on completion of the first phase.

Wood senior vice president of operations Middle East and Africa Shaun Dewar said Wood have supported TotalEnergies at the Ratawi field since 2023.

“We have an extensive track record in brownfield facility modifications and are committed to delivering safe, quality and innovative outcomes for TotalEnergies,” he said.

“We have held six recruitment days, hiring 70 Iraqis to work at the Ratawi operations hub across a range of disciplines including HSE, logistics, quality, construction, welding, electrical and document control.”

The contracts will be delivered by Wood’s teams in Basra and the United Arab Emirates, creating additional roles as the scopes progress.

Wood currently employs over 4,000 people across the Middle East, having increased its headcount by 500 in 2024.

Wood is already providing engineering design, detailed design, procurement support, and construction and commissioning assistance for the first phase of the AGUP.

Tags