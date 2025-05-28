Brimmond and Proserv partner to launch Middle East venture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Brimmond and Proserv partner to launch Middle East venture

With Proserv already operating facilities across the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the collaboration will combine Brimmond’s engineering expertise with Proserv’s strong regional presence.

May 28th 2025, 7:29 am Updated: May 28th 2025, 7:29 am
2 min read
From left, Brimmond managing director Tom Murdoch and Proserv senior vice-president Angus Rodger.© Supplied by Brimmond
Michael Behr

Northeast businesses Brimmond and Proserv have partnered to launch a new business subsidiary in Dubai focused on the Middle East.

The new subsidiary will be located in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), with Brimmond aiming mobilise equipment worth over £1 million for the new subsidiary.

In addition, it will provide an extensive spares and support package for rental across the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Brimmond designed and built four new 93kW diesel hydraulic pressure units (HPUs) at their facility in Aberdeenshire expressly for the new division. They will also be shipping Zone 1 45kW electric HPUs and Zone 2 diesel HPUs, with the first units set to be available for rental in the Middle East from July this year.

The move will help drive Brimmond’s plans to expand internationally and help it serve its clients across the region.

Brimmond managing director Tom Murdoch said: “Following a period of sustained growth in the UK, we now have capacity in the business to deliver on our plans in the Middle East. Combined with our diversification into new sectors such as renewables, defence and aquaculture, this move is a pivotal component of our growth strategy.

“Brimmond’s reputation is built on the reliability and performance of its equipment, and this same standard will be applied to the Middle East market.

“In the last calendar year alone, our rental fleet recorded 5,621 days of major equipment on hire, with only 16 days of unplanned downtime – delivering an exceptional uptime rate of 99.72%. This level of dependability ensures our clients can count on Brimmond’s equipment to perform in even the most demanding environments, reducing operational risk and maximising efficiency across their projects.”

