Brimmond and Proserv partner to launch Middle East venture

Northeast businesses Brimmond and Proserv have partnered to launch a new business subsidiary in Dubai focused on the Middle East.

With Proserv already operating facilities across the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the collaboration will combine Brimmond’s engineering expertise with Proserv’s strong regional presence.

The new subsidiary will be located in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), with Brimmond aiming mobilise equipment worth over £1 million for the new subsidiary.

In addition, it will provide an extensive spares and support package for rental across the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Brimmond designed and built four new 93kW diesel hydraulic pressure units (HPUs) at their facility in Aberdeenshire expressly for the new division. They will also be shipping Zone 1 45kW electric HPUs and Zone 2 diesel HPUs, with the first units set to be available for rental in the Middle East from July this year.

The move will help drive Brimmond’s plans to expand internationally and help it serve its clients across the region.

Brimmond managing director Tom Murdoch said: “Following a period of sustained growth in the UK, we now have capacity in the business to deliver on our plans in the Middle East. Combined with our diversification into new sectors such as renewables, defence and aquaculture, this move is a pivotal component of our growth strategy.

“Brimmond’s reputation is built on the reliability and performance of its equipment, and this same standard will be applied to the Middle East market.

“In the last calendar year alone, our rental fleet recorded 5,621 days of major equipment on hire, with only 16 days of unplanned downtime – delivering an exceptional uptime rate of 99.72%. This level of dependability ensures our clients can count on Brimmond’s equipment to perform in even the most demanding environments, reducing operational risk and maximising efficiency across their projects.”