Oil & Gas / Middle East

Wood, Petrofac score Rich gas work in UAE

June 10th 2025, 1:06 pm Updated: June 10th 2025, 1:06 pm
2 min read
The Lower Zakum field infrastructure picture from above© Supplied by Adnoc
Wood has won work on the Rich gas development, alongside Petrofac and Kent, from Adnoc Gas

Ed Reed

Wood and Petrofac have won major contracts on Adnoc Gas’ new Rich gas development project in the United Arab Emirates.

Adnoc Gas announced a final investment decision (FID) on the Rich gas development project. Under this plan, it has handed out $5 billion in contracts for the first phase of work.

The company said this was the first FID of the three for the project. This is the largest investment in its history.

It awarded a $2.8bn contract to Wood for engineering, procurement and construction management work on the Habshan facility.

Wood said the scope included “substantial upgrades and debottlenecking” for the existing Habshan and Habshan 5 gas processing mega-complexes and pipelines.

Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin commented that the Rich plan was “pivotal to the UAE’s energy security strategy and broader economy. We’re proud to be at the heart of such a significant initiative.” The company carried out the front-end engineering and design (FEED) work on Habshan, he continued.

Wood will have more than 500 workers on the project based in Abu Dhabi, with support from its global offices. The work is due for completion by the end of 2027.

Petrofac won a $1.2bn contract on the Das Island liquefaction facility. The company said it would build a new inlet facility and two new gas dehydration and compression trains. Each of the latter would have capacity of 420 million cubic feet per day. It also covers associated

The services company said it would upgrade existing facilities to increase site capacity to collect and transport raw natural gas.

The third contract went to Kent, which won $1.1bn of work for Asan and Buhasa.

Rich gas milestone

“The FID and contract awards for the first phase of the Rich Gas Development project mark a significant milestone in Adnoc Gas’ strategy to deliver +40% EBITDA growth between 2023 and 2029,” said Adnoc Gas CEO Fatema Al Nuaimi.

“This strategic investment is expected to deliver significant new value for our shareholders and enable continued sustainable growth for the company, our employees, and the UAE.”

Adnoc Gas explained the first phase of the Rich gas plan was to optimise and debottleneck existing assets. It will also secure new gas streams, it said.

The Asab, Buhasa and Habshan facilities are onshore, while Das Island liquefaction is offshore. The Das Island LNG plant has been producing since 1977, with 6 million tonnes per year of capacity.

The next two phases of Rich will cover work at Habshan and Ruwais. This, it said, will provide more production capacity to meet growing demand.

