An Israel gas shutdown is looming following the country’s strikes against Iran overnight. Expecting retaliation, the Israeli government intends to declare a state of emergency in the gas sector as it eyes Iran’s likely violent response.

Israel said on Friday that it struck Iran as tensions mounted over US efforts to win Iran’s agreement to halt production of material for an atomic bomb.

Following this London- and Israel-listed Energean has temporarily suspended production and activities at its Energean Power FPSO. The company received notice from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure this morning.

The decision was taken in light of the “recent geopolitical escalation in the region”.

Energean issued notices to its customers and stakeholders. It is maintaining a “close dialogue” with the ministry to “facilitate the safe resumption of production as soon as possible”. Energean’s FPSO has previously been targeted by Hezbollah drones.

A ministry statement said it may order a “temporary shutdown” of gas production.

It expects to declare a state of emergency for gas, it said. This allows the ministry to allocate resources to consumers where there may be an impact on the economy’s function or the supply of electricity.

The ministry has opened a situation room in Jerusalem to ensure supply continuity.

Wider production

The impact on Tamar and Leviathan, other offshore gas fields in Israel, is unclear. Rumours suggest Leviathan may have suspended operations.

Chevron did not specify the impact of the disruption on its Leviathan and Tamar fields.

“We can confirm that our people and facilities are safe,” said a Chevron representative. It directed further questions on energy supplies to Israel’s Ministry of Energy.

NewMed Energy has not yet responded to a request for comment on the fields.

Tamar and Leviathan supply gas domestically and export to Egypt, which is short of gas and has recently struck deals to import more LNG. Reducing Israeli gas exports will put pressure on Cairo.

Infrastructure warning

Iran threatened a “severe response” against Israel for the attack on top security commanders and the Natanz nuclear facility. The strikes killed the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Air Force.

Neither the US nor the UK were involved in the strikes on Iran. However, US personnel have been drawn down in the region in expectation they may be a target.

Ashley Kelty at Panmure Gordon said the attacks had “upended” energy markets. Crude prices jumped 10% initially before fading back.

“It is far too early to call what the ramifications of the actions this morning will be, but it the shape of response from Iran will feed through into energy markets to a major extent,” Kelty said.

“We would anticipate that Iran will look to attack Israel directly and to expand to target regional infrastructure in order to bring pressure from Western powers on Israel to back down”. These attacks could include efforts to shut off the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting 20 million barrels per day of oil and LNG shipments.