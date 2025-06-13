Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Israel’s gas sector braces for Iranian retaliation on overnight strikes

Israel has shut-in gas production offshore amid concerns the sector will be targeted by Iran revenge attacks.

June 13th 2025, 12:47 pm Updated: June 13th 2025, 12:47 pm
2 min read
Red FPSO in blue waters on a sunny day. Israel gas shutdown looms amid fear of Iran's retaliation© Supplied by Energean
Israel gas shutdown looms amid fear of Iran's retaliation Picture shows; Energean's FPSO offshore Israel. Israel. Supplied by Energean Date; Unknown

Ed Reed

An Israel gas shutdown is looming following the country’s strikes against Iran overnight. Expecting retaliation, the Israeli government intends to declare a state of emergency in the gas sector as it eyes Iran’s likely violent response.

Israel said on Friday that it struck Iran as tensions mounted over US efforts to win Iran’s agreement to halt production of material for an atomic bomb.

Following this London- and Israel-listed Energean has temporarily suspended production and activities at its Energean Power FPSO. The company received notice from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure this morning.

The decision was taken in light of the “recent geopolitical escalation in the region”.

Energean issued notices to its customers and stakeholders. It is maintaining a “close dialogue” with the ministry to “facilitate the safe resumption of production as soon as possible”. Energean’s FPSO has previously been targeted by Hezbollah drones.

A ministry statement said it may order a “temporary shutdown” of gas production.

It expects to declare a state of emergency for gas, it said. This allows the ministry to allocate resources to consumers where there may be an impact on the economy’s function or the supply of electricity.

The ministry has opened a situation room in Jerusalem to ensure supply continuity.

Wider production

The impact on Tamar and Leviathan, other offshore gas fields in Israel, is unclear. Rumours suggest Leviathan may have suspended operations.

Chevron did not specify the impact of the disruption on its Leviathan and Tamar fields.

“We can confirm that our people and facilities are safe,” said a Chevron representative. It directed further questions on energy supplies to Israel’s Ministry of Energy.

NewMed Energy has not yet responded to a request for comment on the fields.

Tamar and Leviathan supply gas domestically and export to Egypt, which is short of gas and has recently struck deals to import more LNG. Reducing Israeli gas exports will put pressure on Cairo.

Infrastructure warning

Iran threatened a “severe response” against Israel for the attack on top security commanders and the Natanz nuclear facility. The strikes killed the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Air Force.

Neither the US nor the UK were involved in the strikes on Iran. However, US personnel have been drawn down in the region in expectation they may be a target.

Ashley Kelty at Panmure Gordon said the attacks had “upended” energy markets. Crude prices jumped 10% initially before fading back.

“It is far too early to call what the ramifications of the actions this morning will be, but it the shape of response from Iran will feed through into energy markets to a major extent,” Kelty said.

“We would anticipate that Iran will look to attack Israel directly and to expand to target regional infrastructure in order to bring pressure from Western powers on Israel to back down”. These attacks could include efforts to shut off the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting 20 million barrels per day of oil and LNG shipments.

 

Tags