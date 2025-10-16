Hunting shifts manufacturing from Aberdeen to Dubai

As Hunting opens a new Middle East facility, one company boss explained that “all the manufacturing we did in Aberdeen is now going to happen in Dubai”.

The north-east Scotland-based business has recently opened a new 45,000 sq ft facility in the United Arab Emirates, which will dethrone Aberdeen as Hunting’s “regional manufacturing centre for all well intervention and well-testing products,” Graham Goodall told Energy Voice.

The managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) explained that the turbulent conditions hitting the North Sea investment landscape and a dwindling order book in Europe resulted in a refocusing of resources.

This move comes after the firm launched a restructuring campaign which set out to cut 200 jobs and resulted in the closure of an Aberdeenshire facility, and bases in Norway and the Netherlands.

Ultimately, the restructuring programme cut fewer than 150 jobs across the UK, Norway and Holland, Hunting confirmed.

“We’ve refocused where we manufacture,” Goodall explained.

“The original intent was that we weren’t going to manufacture out of Dubai.

“However, that’s part of the overall review we did. It became clear that manufacturing in the Middle East was a positive step forward for us.

“The new Dubai facility is now the regional manufacturing centre for all well intervention and well-testing products.

“We’re in the process of relocating some machinery from Aberdeen over here, which’ll take place over the next quarter.”

Ultimately, the decision came down to one simple fact, the firm’s EMA boss said.

“It was evident there that the Middle East has a longer, brighter future than the UK.”

‘The government has left it too late, and I am concerned’

It is no secret that allocating capital to oil and gas projects in the UK has become less attractive to operators than spending in other regions.

UK operators face high tax rates and uncertainty surrounding the future of licensing and exploration in the North Sea.

This is what Goodall blames for his firm looking overseas for greater opportunities. He argued that, in his opinion, even if the government were to “change tack” the damage has already been done.

“Do you think these operators are going to invest billions of dollars in the North Sea for the next Labour government or the next government to come along and change policy again?

“There’s no trust in the government. Companies are leaving the North Sea, they’re moving elsewhere. There’s consolidation of operators like never been seen before,” he explained.

There has been a trend in the UK of operators clumping together to derisk portfolios and protect international investment.

Most notably, Shell and Equinor are aiming to create an independent firm which will take over both of the majors’ UK portfolios. The pair will each hold a 50% stake in the new business, which will be called Adura.

“Unfortunately, I think the government has left it too late, and I am concerned,” Goodall said.

If the Labour government does decide to put in place conditions to incentivise investment and firms start spending in the North Sea, Hunting has plans to continue supplying the region.

However, operations will be carried out in the Middle East.

He said: “If the increase in activity comes, absolutely great, we’re well-positioned to respond.”

The EMEA boss explained that the Dubai base’s title of regional manufacturing hub encompasses work scopes for UK projects.

Hunting in Dubai

Hunting’s new Dubai base is kitted out with Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machinery which can precisely cut, shape, and form raw materials for its manufacturing processes.

The new site also boasts the firm’s largest pressure test bay, a custom-built piece of infrastructure which can withstand 30,000 psi.

The Dubai base will support well intervention, well test and process, perforating and logging tools, OCTG and connections, and Hunting’s recently acquired organic oil recovery business.

The firm claims that there is also scope for further expansion of the site’s offerings if Hunting decides to branch out into new technologies.

However, it has not been easy getting the site up and running. In March, the firm suggested that the site would open sooner.

Goodall explained that the delay was “just the way things operate here” as he pointed to “various levels of authority approvals,” among other challenges.

The region was flooded earlier in the year, and the UAE government demanded changes to the building, including a new retaining wall.

“That [the flood] just occurred probably a month after we dug the foundations here,” the EMEA boss said.

Updated guidance from local authorities and the impact of the flooding created a “three-month delay”, he explained.

In addition to this, there were delays in steel deliveries, and the project encountered issues sourcing cement.

Those issues were overcome, and the facility has been in operation for five weeks now.

Hunting’s European restructure and Aberdeen operations

Goodall claimed that the shift from Aberdeen manufacturing to Middle Eastern operations “was nothing to do with the EMEA restructuring” that was announced in January.

He explained that the Dubai facility was “two years in the making,” the decision to relocate certain parts so the business to the Middle East has proved to make better business sense.

“We originally decided we would move our well-testing manufacturing business from Holland to Dubai,” Goodall said.

“Pretty much 70% everything that we make from a well-testing product line ends up in the Middle East, so that was more of a decision to serve our customers better in the regions where we sell product.”

And looking to the UK, he said that current conditions have “a knock-on effect on the supply chain”.

“We’re at the lowest level in the supply chain, and it has had a huge impact on our positioning in the UK sector,” Goodall continued.

“We are refocusing our business in the UK and we’re consolidating from two facilities into one, so we’re maximising every square metre within our Badentoy facility.”

The one Aberdeen site now houses the firm’s Subsea offerings, along with well intervention service and rental business.

The firm is also looking to move its Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturing activity to Badentoy as well.

These operations used to be handled by the firm’s Holland facility, which officially closed its doors in September after an announcement in March.

In addition to this, Hunting closed its Norway base, which employed six people. The work of this team has also been moved to the north-east Scotland facility.

He said this is part of a strategy which involves “right-sizing our business to suit the market conditions”.

The EMEA boss said that “from a restructuring standpoint, we’re all but done,” however, consolidation and facility closure isn’t quite finished as it will require “six months” to set up OCTG operations at Badentoy.

“We’re targeting mid-Q1 for that to take place,” Goodall added.

“So we can at least hopefully kickstart the new year in a positive manner.”

Looking to the UK

A company spokesperson also highlighted Hunting’s £50 million acquisition of Northumberland-based Flexible Engineered Solutions (FES) Group in March.

Hunting claims that it is still investing in the UK and will continue to have a footprint in the country. However, this will predominantly serve fewer areas of the business than it had done previously.

“Right now, there’s CNC machines moving from the UK over here [Dubai],” Goodall said.

“So basically, all the manufacturing we did in Aberdeen is going to happen in Dubai now. But the goal for that is to support the wider region of EMEA.”