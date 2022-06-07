Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Decom

Norwell Engineering secures major contract to deliver first integrated decom project

Aberdeen-headquartered Norwell Engineering has secured a multi-million dollar contract for work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
By Hamish Penman
07/06/2022, 4:11 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© BloombergNorwell Engineering integrated decom
The national flag of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the roadside near to the Hassyan power and water production complex, operated by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Dubai plans to convert the under-construction Hassyan power station, the Arab Gulfs first and only coal-fired power plant, to use natural gas. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

Aberdeen-headquartered Norwell Engineering has secured a multi-million dollar contract for work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The global well engineering firm will deliver an integrated offshore decommissioning project on behalf of Chinese operator Sinochem Corporation.

Sinochem and Norwell will develop the abandonment strategy for the UAQ gas field, as well as detailed well and facilities decommissioning planning.

They will also come up with tendering and procurement services, logistics, marine support and operational execution.

Norwell has delivered more than 500 wells globally since launching in 1989.

Its expansion into decommissioning reflects what it perceives as a gap in the market to provide full field integrated decommissioning support complex projects.

Sinochem is a leading player in the global oil exploration and production sector, with 32 oil and gas upstream cooperation projects in nine countries, including the UAE.

The UAQ gas field was the first offshore gas field independently developed and built overseas by the state-owned company.

As part of the integrated project, Norwell will be responsible for developing the abandonment strategy.

It will then dismantle the platform equipment before moving it onshore, where the structure will be handed over to the UAE government.

The deal is part of a concerted drive by Norwell to support its clients in the integrated decommissioning market.

Mike Adams, general manager of Norwell Engineering, said: “While the decommissioning sector is heating up with several well engineering firms active in the space, our experience and technical focus across the entire field provides operators with a different perspective – reducing risks and identifying efficiency savings during every phase.

“The wells are the most complex and costly element of an integrated decommissioning scope and this is what Norwell has specialised in for more than 30 years. Together, with our subsurface partners, and growing topsides decommissioning team, we are in an excellent position to support clients such as Sinochem with end-to-end project management of their integrated decommissioning scopes.”

