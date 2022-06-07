Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Aberdeen-headquartered Norwell Engineering has secured a multi-million dollar contract for work in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The global well engineering firm will deliver an integrated offshore decommissioning project on behalf of Chinese operator Sinochem Corporation.

Sinochem and Norwell will develop the abandonment strategy for the UAQ gas field, as well as detailed well and facilities decommissioning planning.

They will also come up with tendering and procurement services, logistics, marine support and operational execution.

Norwell has delivered more than 500 wells globally since launching in 1989.

Its expansion into decommissioning reflects what it perceives as a gap in the market to provide full field integrated decommissioning support complex projects.

Sinochem is a leading player in the global oil exploration and production sector, with 32 oil and gas upstream cooperation projects in nine countries, including the UAE.

The UAQ gas field was the first offshore gas field independently developed and built overseas by the state-owned company.

As part of the integrated project, Norwell will be responsible for developing the abandonment strategy.

It will then dismantle the platform equipment before moving it onshore, where the structure will be handed over to the UAE government.

The deal is part of a concerted drive by Norwell to support its clients in the integrated decommissioning market.

Mike Adams, general manager of Norwell Engineering, said: “While the decommissioning sector is heating up with several well engineering firms active in the space, our experience and technical focus across the entire field provides operators with a different perspective – reducing risks and identifying efficiency savings during every phase.

“The wells are the most complex and costly element of an integrated decommissioning scope and this is what Norwell has specialised in for more than 30 years. Together, with our subsurface partners, and growing topsides decommissioning team, we are in an excellent position to support clients such as Sinochem with end-to-end project management of their integrated decommissioning scopes.”