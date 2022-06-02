McDermott wins major Qatari FEED work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

McDermott wins major Qatari FEED work

McDermott International has won one of its largest ever front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for an oilfield offshore Qatar.
By Ed Reed
02/06/2022, 3:13 pm
North Oil Co. (NOC) awarded the FEED contract to McDermott for the Ruya development. NOC had previously called the contract Al Shaheen Phase 3-Batch 1.

“This is a strategic contract for our offshore business in Qatar and a game-changer for McDermott as it represents the largest offshore FEED we have ever received in the Middle East,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott senior vice president offshore Middle East.

“As was the case for the pre-FEED with NOC, work will be led from our highly skilled Doha operating centre and will be supported by our Chennai engineering office.”

The work affirms McDermott’s collaboration with NOC, McDermott Qatar country manager Neil Gunnion said.

“Utilising our comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the offshore sector in Qatar, we look forward to continuing to work closely with NOC to contribute to the development of Shaheen, which is Qatar’s largest offshore oil field.”

The work covers studies and deliverables for an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) project. This includes construction schedules and costs, in addition to an early work plan for the brownfield scope.

It will also have oversight into ensuring new facilities comply with applicable rules and regulations.

McDermott said it was increasing its local content presence with the Tawteen In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

The field started producing in 1994. Current production is around 300,000 bpd, accounting for nearly half of Qatar’s production. NOC is a joint venture of QatarEnergy (QE) and TotalEnergies.

