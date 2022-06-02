McDermott wins major Qatari FEED work

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

McDermott International has won one of its largest ever front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for an oilfield offshore Qatar.

North Oil Co. (NOC) awarded the FEED contract to McDermott for the Ruya development. NOC had previously called the contract Al Shaheen Phase 3-Batch 1.

“This is a strategic contract for our offshore business in Qatar and a game-changer for McDermott as it represents the largest offshore FEED we have ever received in the Middle East,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott senior vice president offshore Middle East.

“As was the case for the pre-FEED with NOC, work will be led from our highly skilled Doha operating centre and will be supported by our Chennai engineering office.”

The work affirms McDermott’s collaboration with NOC, McDermott Qatar country manager Neil Gunnion said.

“Utilising our comprehensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the offshore sector in Qatar, we look forward to continuing to work closely with NOC to contribute to the development of Shaheen, which is Qatar’s largest offshore oil field.”

The work covers studies and deliverables for an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) project. This includes construction schedules and costs, in addition to an early work plan for the brownfield scope.

It will also have oversight into ensuring new facilities comply with applicable rules and regulations.

McDermott said it was increasing its local content presence with the Tawteen In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

The field started producing in 1994. Current production is around 300,000 bpd, accounting for nearly half of Qatar’s production. NOC is a joint venture of QatarEnergy (QE) and TotalEnergies.