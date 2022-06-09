Israel sets out plans for fourth bid round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Israel sets out plans for fourth bid round

Israel has begun preparations for a fourth offshore bid round (OBR 4), even while still waiting for the closing results of its third round.
By Ed Reed
09/06/2022, 11:26 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by NewMed EnergyBig Heerema vessel installs offshore platform
Picture shows; Construction of the Leviathan platform under way. Israel. Supplied by NewMed Energy Date; Unknown

The new round, the Ministry of Energy said, was intended to explore and develop natural resources. The aim is to “provide low cost, environmentally friendly energy to Israel’s consumers and businesses and to develop markets for Israeli natural gas beyond its borders”.

The ministry said it had mapped 25 blocks. It has grouped these into six clusters, covering up to 1,600 square km. OBR 4, like OBR 2, will involve the ministry offering zones to qualified companies. Each zone will cover four blocks.

Map showing blocks off Israel © Supplied by Israeli Ministry of
Israel has begun preparations for a fourth offshore bid round (OBR 4). Picture shows; Map of OBR 4 blocks. Supplied by Israeli Ministry of Energy Date; 09/06/2022

The blocks are at least 7 km from shore. The ministry has taken the decision to rule out any areas closer to the coast. It also said there were no known environmentally sensitive habitats covered by the blocks in OBR 4.

It has not set a firm date for the launch of the round.

Speaking at the end of May, Minister of Energy Karine Elharrar described the global energy crisis as an “opportunity”. Israel, she said, could “export larger quantities of natural gas, alongside the genuine and sincere concern about the events taking place in Europe”.

Director in the ministry, Lior Schillat, said there was a global need for gas in the “immediate future and in the medium term”. Alongside European demand, he said, gas played an important role in “strengthening the ties between Israel and Egypt”.

Rounding up

Israel closed its first bid round in 2017, granting six licences to Energean and some Indian companies. The second round closed in 2019, with eight licences to what is now Capricorn Energy, Pharos Energy and Ratio Petroleum. Another four went to Energean.

The ministry has not decided who has won the third round, which covers Block 72, previously known as Alon D. This area is next to Energean’s Karish field. Lebanon and Israel dispute the ownership of Block 72.

Bids for Block 72 were due by September 2020.

Israel launched PRIME, the Petroleum Repository of the Israeli Ministry of Energy, in January.

